Israeli Soldiers Abduct Three Palestinians Near Jenin And Nablus

9:46 AM

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Tuesday at dawn, three young Palestinians from Jenin and Nablus governorates, in the northern part of the occupied West Bank. The soldiers also summoned for interrogation two Palestinians from Bethlehem.

The Jenin office of the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) said the soldiers abducted Atallah Hashshash, from Balata refugee camp, near the northern West Bank city of Nablus, after stopping him at a military roadblock near Qabatia town, south of Jenin.

The soldiers abducted the Palestinian, a former political prisoner who was held by Israeli for nearly 15 years, and took him, along with his car, to an unknown destination.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded and searched homes in Burqin town, south of Jenin, and abducted a young man, identified as Ahmad Abdul-Hadi ‘Ateeq, 22.

The soldiers also abducted a former political prisoner, identified as ‘Ala Sameeh Abu ‘Arab, at Za’tara military roadblock, south of Nablus, after stopping him along with five other young men, and took him to an unknown destination.

In related news, the soldiers invaded Beit Fajjar town, south of Bethlehem, searched homes and summoned Mohammad Akram Taqatqa, 23, and Emad Ibrahim Deeriyya, 25, for interrogation in the nearby Etzion military base and security center.