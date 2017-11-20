Israeli Soldiers Abduct Two Palestinians In Northern Gaza; Navy Fires At Fishing Boats

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Wednesday morning, two young men in Palestinian lands close to the border fence, in Beit Lahia, in the northern part of the Gaza Strip. Israeli navy ships fired live rounds at fishing boats northwest of Gaza City.

The WAFA Palestinian News Agency has reported that the soldiers abducted the two young men, just as they approached the border fence, and took them to an unknown destination.

In related news, Israeli navy ships opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats in the Sudaniyya Sea, northwest of Gaza city, forcing the fishers back to shore in fear of further navy escalation.

The boats were in Palestinian territorial waters, less than four nautical miles away from the shore; all fishing boats had to return to the shore to avoid being targeted by navy fire.