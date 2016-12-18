Israeli Soldiers Abduct Two Palestinians In Southern Gaza

11:16 PM

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Sunday evening, two young men in Palestinian lands, close to the border fence in Rafah, in the southern part of the Gaza Strip. The soldiers also fired live rounds and several flares.

The WAFA Palestinian News Agency has reported that the soldiers abducted two Palestinians, in their twenties, and took them to a military base, across the border fence.

WAFA added that the soldiers also fired dozens of live rounds, and flares, in the area, especially in Palestinian lands close to the border fence.

It is worth mentioning that the army frequently opens fire at any Palestinian, especially the farmers and workers, who enter lands close to the border fence, an issue that prevents dozens from working on their lands.

Earlier Sunday, the soldiers fired many live rounds at Palestinian homes, property, and farmlands, east of Gaza city, causing excessive damage.