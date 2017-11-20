Israeli Soldiers Abduct Two Palestinians Near Jenin

11:44 AM

Several Israeli army jeeps invaded, on Wednesday at dawn, Barta’a town, isolated behind the Annexation Wall, southwest of Jenin in northern West bank, and abducted a young man, in addition to abducting another Palestinian at a military roadblock.

Media sources in Jenin said the soldiers invaded and searched homes, in the Eastern Neighborhood in Barta’a, and abducted a young man, identified as Ahmad Mahmoud Kabaha.

Furthermore, the soldiers abducted Sa’ad Ed-Din Jaradat, 27, from Zabbouba town, west of Jenin, after stopping him at a military roadblock near the town while he was heading back home.

In related news, the soldiers invaded Jinsafut village, east of the northern West Bank city of Qalqilia, stormed many homes and violently searched them.

The soldiers interrogated several Palestinians while ransacking their homes, and withdrew hours later without conducting any arrests.

In Ramallah, in central West Bank, the soldiers invaded a jewelry store, owned by Hani Ezz and his three brothers, and detonated its safe before illegally confiscated gold, cash and other property.

The soldiers caused excessive damage to the furniture in the store. It is worth mentioning that the store provides livelihood to forty Palestinians.

