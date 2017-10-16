Israeli Soldiers Attack The Weekly Procession In Bilâ€™in

10:54 PM

Israeli soldiers attacked, Friday, many Palestinian, Israeli and international peace activists, holding the weekly nonviolent protest against the Annexation Wall and Colonies, in Bilâ€™in village, west of Ramallah, in central West Bank.

This weekâ€™s protest also commemorates the thirteenth anniversary of the death of late President Yasser Arafat.

Abdullah Abu Rahma, the Coordinator of the Popular Committee against the Annexation Wall and Colonies in Bilâ€™in, said the soldiers fired gas bombs and concussion grenades, causing many to suffer the effects of teargas inhalation.