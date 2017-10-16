Israeli Soldiers Attack The Weekly Procession In Kufur Qaddoum

2:34 AM

Israeli soldiers attacked, Friday, the weekly procession in Kufur Qaddoum town, east of the northern West Bank city of Qalqilia.

The Popular Committee against the Annexation Wall and Colonies in Kufur Qaddoum, said dozens of soldiers invaded the town, and fired rubber-coated steel bullets, gas bombs and concussion grenades.

Many local youngsters hurled stones at the invading soldiers, and tried to prevent them from advancing further into the town.

Morad Eshteiwi, the media coordinator of the Popular Committee in Kufur Qaddoum, said the Palestinians, along with Israeli and international peace activists, will continue the weekly processions, demanding Israel to reopen the main road, which was blockaded 14 years ago, to provide easy access to colonists living in Kidumim illegal colony, built on Palestinian lands.

He added that the processions, also held Saturdays, are an integral part of the Palestinian struggle against the illegal Israeli occupation, colonies and apartheid.