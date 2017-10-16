Israeli Soldiers Injure Two Palestinians Near Qalqilia

4:07 AM

Israeli soldiers injured, on Friday evening, two young men, and caused many Palestinians to suffer the effects of teargas inhalation, after the army invaded Azzoun town, east of the northern West Bank city of Qalqilia.

Media sources said the soldiers fired gas bombs and rubber-coated steel bullets at many young men, who hurled stones at the invading army jeeps. The soldiers also fired gas bombs at homes in the town.

Medical sources said the soldiers shot two young men with rubber-coated steel bullets, and caused many Palestinians to suffer the effects of teargas inhalation.

Furthermore, the soldiers closed the main entrance of the town, and prevented the Palestinians from entering or leaving it.