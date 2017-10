Israeli Soldiers Invade Rommana Village Near Jenin

4:25 AM

Several Israeli military jeeps invaded, on Friday at night, Rommana village, west of the northern West Bank city of Jenin.

Media sources said the soldiers invaded the village, and installed a military roadblock near a charitable society.

The sources added that the soldiers stopped and searched dozens of cars, and interrogated many Palestinians while inspecting their ID cards.

The soldiers withdrew from the village several hours later without conducting any arrests.