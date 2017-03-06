Israeli Soldiers Isolated Al-‘Arroub Refugee Camp

5:55 AM

Israeli soldiers isolated, on Sunday at night, the al-‘Arroub refugee camp, north of the southern west Bank city of Hebron.

Local sources said the soldiers closed the three entrances of the refugee camp with iron gates, and prevented all cars from entering or leaving it.

The soldiers also interrogated many Palestinians, especially young men and teenagers, while inspecting their ID cards.

The army claims that stones were hurled at a car driven by an Israeli settler, near the main entrance of the refugee camp.