Israeli soldiers invaded, on Sunday morning, Teqouaâ€™ town, east of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, and fired several live rounds, gas bombs and concussion, causing many children to suffer the effects of teargas inhalation.

Taiseer Abu Mfarreh, the head of Teqouaâ€™ Local Council, said the soldiers harassed several children, an issued that pushed some Palestinians to throw stones at them, and added that the army fired live rounds, gas bombs and concussion grenades.

He also stated that many Palestinians, mainly children and teachers, suffered the severe effects of teargas inhalation.

