Palestine Today 01 16 2017

1:24 AM

Welcome to Palestine Today, a service of the International Middle East Media Center, www.imemc.org, for Monday, January, 16, 2017.

Israeli troops kill a Palestinian youth in West Bank clashes and attack Gaza Fishermen in Palestinian territorial waters. These stories, and more, coming up, stay tuned.

Israeli soldiers shot and killed, on Monday evening, a Palestinian teen, and injured at least four others, after several army vehicles invaded Teqoua’ town, southeast of Bethlehem. Medical sources at the Beit Jala governmental hospital in Bethlehem, said Qussai Hasan al-‘Amour, 17, was killed after the soldiers shot him with three live rounds in the chest, and three other rounds in his limbs.

One of the Emergency Unity doctors at the hospital said one of the bullets directly struck the teen in his heart. After shooting the teenager, the army prevented Palestinian Red Crescent medics from providing him with the needed medical care, and took him away and handed his body to the Palestinian District Coordination Office (DCO), less than thirty minutes after he was killed.

Eyewitnesses said clashes took place at the western entrance of Teqoua’, close to the City Council building, after several Israeli army vehicles invaded it. The soldiers also shot and wounded four Palestinians, including one woman, while many others suffered the effects of teargas inhalation.

Eelier on Monday at dawn, Israeli soldiers kidnapped, at least twenty Palestinians, including a legislator, during invasions and home searches targeting different parts of the occupied West Bank, including Jerusalem.

Moreover, Israeli soldiers started, on Monday morning, the illegal uprooting of hundreds of olive trees, as part of a plan to uproot hundreds of Palestinian trees to pave a new road for an illegal colony, east of Qalqilia, in the northern part of the occupied West Bank. To complete the road Israel is planning to cut-down and uproot more than 1500 olive trees.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces stormed, on Monday morning, the village of Khirbet Abziq, east of Tubas in the northern Jordan Valley, and seized two agricultural tractors and assaulted the owners and residents before leaving the area.

In Gaza, Israeli navy ships attacked, in two separate incidents on Monday, several Palestinian fishing boats, in Gaza territorial waters, in Beit Lahia, in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, and abducted five fishermen.

The first attack was carried out, earlier Monday, leading to property damage, and the abduction of two fisher. Later, the navy attacked fishing boats before abducting the three fishers, and took them to an unknown destination, local sources reported.

And that’s all for today from the IMEMC News; this was the Monday, January, 16, 2017, news round-up from the Occupied Palestinian Territories. From more news and updates, please visit our website at www.imemc.org Today’s report has been brought to you by George Rishmawi and me Ghassan Bannoura.