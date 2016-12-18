Palestine Today 04 27 2016

Israeli soldiers shot and killed, on Wednesday, a young Palestinian woman and her bother at the Qalandia wall terminal, separating the central West Bank city of Ramallah from occupied Jerusalem.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said the slain woman has been identified as Maram Saleh Abu Ismael, 24, and her brother Ibrahem 16, from Beit Surik town, north of occupied Jerusalem; Maram is a mother of two daughters.

The Israeli Police said members of the Border Guard Units, opened fire on the Palestinian woman as she “walked towards the roadblock holding a knife in her hand.”

Eyewitnesses said the soldiers fired a barrage of bullets on the two Palestinians, and left them bleeding on the ground, in addition to preventing Palestinian medics from even approaching them, after declaring the area a closed military zone.

They added that the soldiers fired at the two Palestinians from a distance, and did not even approach them.

Eelier on Wednesday at dawn, Israeli soldiers kidnapped four Palestinians in Jerusalem and Hebron, in the occupied West Bank, after searching homes. Among the kidnapped a man who is physically-challenged, Palestinian sources reported.

Elsewhere, Several Israeli military vehicles carried out, on Wednesday at dawn, a limited invasion into Palestinian agricultural lands east of the al-Boreij refugee camp, in central Gaza, uprooted them and fired smoke bombs.

The army also placed several dirt mounds in farmlands close to the security fence, in order prevent the Palestinians from approaching it. The Israeli army carries out frequent invasion into Palestinian lands in various border areas, in the northern and eastern parts of the Gaza Strip, and prevents the villagers from entering them.

