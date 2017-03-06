Palestine Today 07 04 2017

Israeli soldiers conducted, on Tuesday at dawn, massive invasions and violent searches of homes in different parts of the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, and abducted twenty-four Palestinians, including a woman, former political prisoners in addition to a father and his four sons.

Home searches and adductions were reported in Hebron district in southern West Bank in addition to Nablus, Tularem and Tubas in northern West Bank.

In Tubas governorate, the soldiers invaded the al-Farâ€™a refugee camp, south of Tubas city, shot and injured two young Palestinian men with live fire, and abducted two others.

In related news, Israeli soldiers abducted, Tuesday, six Palestinians from Nablus, after stopping them at a military roadblock, east of Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank, after reportedly locating Molotov cocktails, concussion grenades and knives in their car.

The army said the soldiers stopped and searched the car, and arrested six Palestinians, who did not carry identification documents, and located a bag containing knives, concussion grenades and Molotov cocktails.

Elsewhere, Israeli soldiers demolished, Tuesday, a Palestinian home in Beit Hanina neighborhood, north of occupied East Jerusalem, a stable for horses in Silwan town, and bulldozed a farmland in Zaâ€™im town, east of Jerusalem.Â The army claimed that the constructions do not have the needed permission from the army.

Moreover, Israeli soldiers invaded, on Tuesday at dawn, the towns of Deir Abu Mashal and Silwad, north and east of the central West Bank city of Ramallah, and handed demolition ordered targeting the homes of three Palestinians, who were killed in June after killing an Israeli officer, and a similar order against the home of a detainee from Silwad, who was taken prisoner after the army claimed he deliberately rammed soldiers with his car, killing one.

And thatâ€™s all for today from the IMEMC News; this was the Tuesday, July, 04, 2017, news round-up from the Occupied Palestinian Territories.