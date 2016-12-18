Palestine Today 12 21 2016

11:04 PM

Welcome to Palestine Today, a service of the International Middle East Media Center, www.imemc.org, for Wednesday, December, 21, 2016.

Two dozen civilians were kidnapped as Israeli troops invade West Bank communities. These stories, and more, coming up, stay tuned.

The Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) has reported that Israeli soldiers abducted, overnight and at dawn Wednesday, 24 Palestinians, including seven children, in different parts of the occupied West Bank.

The PPS office in Bethlehem, said the soldiers invaded Beit Fajjar town, south of Bethlehem, searched many homes and abducted seven children, after the army broke into and ransacked many homes.

In Hebron, in the southern part of the West Bank, the soldiers invaded many homes in several communities in the district, and abducted six Palestinians.

In Nablus district, in the northern part of the West Bank, the soldiers also stormed and searched homes and abducted six Palestinians, including four from Tal town. Two more civilians were kidnapped by troops from Rantis town, in the Ramallah district, after troops invaded many homes and searched it.

In addition, the soldiers invaded homes in the Salfit district, searched and ransacked them before kidnaping two brothers.

In Qalqilia, in the northern part of the West Bank, the soldiers abducted a teenager after invading his home and searching it.

And that’s all for today from the IMEMC News; this was the Wednesday, December, 21, 2016, news round-up from the Occupied Palestinian Territories. From more news and updates, please visit our website at www.imemc.org Today’s report has been brought to you by George Rishmawi and me Ghassan Bannoura.