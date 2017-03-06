Palestinian Authority Releases Human Rights Activist Issa Amr on Bail

Amidst a flurry of controversy following the arrest of Issa Amr for ‘causing strife’ with a Facebook post, the Palestinian Authority agreed Sunday to release the Hebron-based activist on bail.

Amr is the head of the organization Youth Against Settlements, which has organized many protests against Israeli settlement expansion and violence in the Hebron area.

Initially the Palestinian Authority had not set bail for Amr, but after international criticism and a hunger strike by Amr, agreed to release him Sunday on $1400 USD bail.

A recent Facebook post by Amr that criticized the Palestinian Authority and called on the Palestinian President and Prime Minister to resign led to Amr being charged with “causing strife” and a “broad accusation of criminal action” under the Palestinian Authority’s Cyber Crimes Law.

Amr had written the post to denounce the decision by the Palestinian Authority to arrest journalist Ayman Qawasmeh, the director of the Manbar al-Hurriya radio station in Hebron. Qawasmeh’s arrest was just the latest in a series of arrests of journalists by the Palestinian Authority.

The Palestinian Authority was put in place in 1993 as part of the Oslo Accords in order to transition from Israeli military authority of the Occupied Palestinian Territories to Palestinian rule. But the Israeli military occupation never ended, and the Palestinian Authority holds very little governing power in the Palestinian Territories. But they do have the power to arrest and imprison Palestinians, and have recently passed a law making it a criminal offense to criticize their policies online.

In addition to the charges against him by the Palestinian Authority, Amr is facing eighteen charges filed by the Israeli military authority for his work opposing the Israeli military occupation and settlement expansion in his city of Hebron.

