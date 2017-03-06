Palestinian Girl Hit by Israeli Settler Vehicle in Hebron

6:29 AM

A Palestinian girl was left wounded after she was hit by an Israeli settler’s vehicle today, in the southern occupied West Bank city of Hebron.

Local sources told Quds Press that the 10-year old girl, Wijdan Faris Nasser Al-Jabari, was transferred to an Israeli hospital in Jerusalem for medical care after she was seriously injured in the incident, which took place in Wadi Al-Hsien area, near the illegal Kiryat Arba settlement, in the occupied city of Hebron.

Incidents involving Israeli settlers ramming Palestinians in the occupied Palestinian territories are gettingÂ moreÂ common, according to the PNN.