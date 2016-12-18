Palestine Today 01 16 2017

Palestinian Youth Self-Immolates in Gaza

3:13 AM

A Palestinian youth set himself on fire, Monday, in the central Gaza Strip refugee camp of al-Bureij, for unknown reasons.

Gaza police spokesperson Ayman al-Bantaji told Ma’an News Agency that the youth, identified as Islam al-Maqusi, poured gasoline on his body and set himself on fire in front of a local association for the disabled.

Al-Maqusi was then taken to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, where he was treated for burn injuries that al-Bantaji described as moderate.