Palestine Today 01 16 2017

PCHR Concludes Training Course in Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law in Rafah City

3:47 AM

On Thursday, 12 January 2017, the Palestinian Center for Human Rights (PCHR) and Attadamun Charitable Society concluded a training course in the field of human rights and international humanitarian law in Rafah. The 20-hour course was held in Attadamun office in Rafah City from 9 to 12 January 2017 and attended by 27 participants, including 11 young women. Those participated were members of Attadamun Society and students from al-Quds Open University and Arab Collage of Applied Sciences in Rafah City.

The program of the course included a number of international human rights instruments, including the International Bill of Human Rights (the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights); the Convention on Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women; Universal Declaration on the Elimination of Violence against Women; in addition to the Gender and Mechanisms of Monitoring and Documenting Human Rights Violations.

A team of specialized trainers supervised the training sessions. The team included Mohammed ‘Atallah, a trainer at PCHR’s Training Unit; Yasser ‘Abdel Ghafour, a Fieldworker at PCHR and Majedah Shehadah, a Researcher at PCHR’s Women’s Unit.

At the end of the course, PCHR organized a closing ceremony. Mr. Bassam al-Aqraa’, Director of the Training Unit, stressed, “This training is part of PCHR’s long-term efforts to promote the culture of human rights in the Palestinian society.”

Nedal al-Akhras, Director of Attadmun Charitable Society, emphasized that it is important to continuously hold joint activities with PCHR that is of great experience and good reputation in the field of human rights. He added that, “the course was characterized with its rich topics and contributed to raising participants’ awareness of human rights; trainers’ efficiency and various and interactive training methods used in the course.”

At the end of the ceremony, all participants received certificates.

