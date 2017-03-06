PCHR Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (10 – 16 August 2017)

Israeli forces continued with systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt) for the week of 10 – 16 August, 2017.

17 Palestinian civilians, including 7 children, were wounded in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. 10 civilians, including 2 children, were wounded in the West Bank and 7 others were wounded, including 5 children, in the Gaza Strip.

Shooting:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces wounded 17 Palestinian civilians, including 7 children, in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. Ten of them, including 2 children, were in the West Bank, and the 7 others were wounded in the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip continued to chase the Palestinian fishermen in the sea.

In the West Bank, during the reporting period, Israeli forces wounded 10 Palestinian civilians, including 2 children. Eight of them, including a child, were wounded with metal bullets when Israeli forces moved into Abu Shkheidem village, northwest of Ramallah. A child was also wounded with a live bullet during Kafr Qaddoum weekly protest, northeast of Qalqiliya, while another one was wounded with a live bullet in Beit Safafa village, south of occupied Jerusalem.

In the Gaza Strip, border areas witnessed protests against the unjust closure imposed on the Gaza population. During these protests, Israeli forces used force against the protestors, particularly when dispersing them. As a result, 7 Palestinian civilians, including 5 children, were wounded. Two of them, including a child, were wounded with live bullets while 5 of them, including 4 children, were wounded with tear gas canisters and sound bombs hit directly at them.

Concerning attacks on fishermen, on 11 August 2017, Israeli gunboats sporadically opened fire at and chased the Palestinian fishing boats, northwest of Beit Lahia village, north of the Gaza Strip. An Israeli gunboat surrounded a fishing boat manned by ‘Oday al-Sultan (26) and his brother Saddam (24) from al-Salatin neighborhood in Beit Lahia. The Israeli navy soldiers then arrested both fishermen and took them to Ashdod Seaport after confiscating their boat. The two fishermen were questioned and later released while their boat is still under custody.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 46 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank, and 10 ones in Jerusalem. During these incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 56 Palestinian civilians, including 11 children and 2 women. Twenty five of them, including 7 children and a woman, were arrested in occupied Jerusalem and its suburbs.

In the Gaza Strip, on 14 August 2017, Israeli forces moved into East of al-Bureij in the central Gaza Strip. Israeli forces levelled and combed the lands adjacent to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel. They later redeployed along the border fence.

Collective Punishment Policy:

As part of the Israeli forces’ collective punishment policy against the families of Palestinian civilians who are accused of carrying out attacks against Israeli soldiers or/and settlers. On 10 August 2017, Israeli forces demolished 2 houses and closed a third one with compact cork in Deir Abu Mesh’al village, northwest of Ramallah, while they demolished another house in Silwad, northeast of the city, rendering the residents homeless. It should be mentioned that on 16 June 2017, the Israeli forces killed sons of the three families from Deir Abu Mesh’al when the former opened fire at the 3 Palestinians after carrying out a stab and shooting attack on al-Sultan Street and at the northern entrance to al-‘Amoud Gate in East Jerusalem. They also arrested Malek Hamed from Silwan village after accusing him of running over 2 soldiers on 06 April 2017 in the vicinity of ‘Ofra settlement established on the abovementioned village lands.

On 16 August 2017, Israeli forces demolished a house belonging to ‘Omer ‘Abdel Jalil Al-‘Abed in Kobar village, northwest of Ramallah, who has been arrested since 21 July 2017 on grounds of carrying out a stab attack in “Helmish” Settlement, northwest of the city.

Efforts to create Jewish Majority in occupied East Jerusalem:

In the context of house demolitions, on 16 August 2017, Israeli forces demolished 4 houses and 3 civil facilities in occupied East Jerusalem under the pretext of non-licensing. In al-‘Issawiya village, northeast of the city, Israeli forces demolished a 2-storey house belonging to Ahmed and ‘Abdullah Hamdan and two commercial stores belonging to Farouq Mustafa. In Silwan village, south of the city, Israeli forces demolished two houses belonging to ‘Abdul Karim Abu Isneinah and rented by the families of Nejem and Zaitoun. In al-Sal’ah neighbourhood in al-Mukaber Mount village, Israeli vehicles demolished a tent belonging to Um ‘Issa Ja’afrah in Beit Hanina, north of the city. They also demolished a car showroom belonging to Soliman al-Muthafar.

Settlement activities and settler attacks

In the context of house demolitions and notices, on 14 August 2017, Israeli forces demolished 3 houses and a sheep barn built of tin plates in Khashm al-Daraj village, southeast of Yata, south of Hebron. Those houses built of tin plates sheltered 3 families of 12 members, including 4 children and 7 women. It should be mentioned that those facilities were donated by GVC after the abovementioned families’ houses had been demolished.

On 16 august 2017, Israeli forces demolished two coal manufacturing facilities, and more than 20 tons of coal, which were still in the manufacturing process, and 30 tons of wood and coal were seized in Ya’abod village, southwest of Jenin.

Restrictions on movement:

Israel continued to impose a tight closure of the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

The illegal closure of the Gaza Strip, which has been steadily tightened since June 2007 has had a disastrous impact on the humanitarian and economic situation in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli authorities impose measures to undermine the freedom of trade, including the basic needs for the Gaza Strip population and the agricultural and industrial products to be exported. For 9 consecutive years, Israel has tightened the land and naval closure to isolate the Gaza Strip from the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, and other countries around the world. This resulted in grave violations of the economic, social and cultural rights and a deterioration of living conditions for 2 million people. The Israeli authorities have established Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shaloum) as the sole crossing for imports and exports in order to exercise its control over the Gaza Strip’s economy. They also aim at imposing a complete ban on the Gaza Strip’s exports. The Israeli closure raised the rate of poverty to 65%. Moreover, the rate of unemployment increased up to 47% and youth constitutes 65% of the unemployed persons. Moreover, 80% of the Gaza Strip population depends on international aid to secure their minimum daily needs. These rates indicate the unprecedented economic deterioration in the Gaza Strip.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces continued to suffocate the Palestinian cities and village by imposing military checkpoints around and/or between them. This created “cantons” isolated from each other that hinders the movement of civilians. Moreover, the Palestinian civilians suffering aggravated because of the annexation wall and checkpoints erected on daily basis to catch Palestinians.

Demonstrations in protest against the annexation wall and settlement activities

West Bank:

Following the same Friday prayer on 11 August 2017, dozens of Palestinian civilians and Israeli and international human rights defenders organized protests in Bil’in and Ni’lin villages, west of Ramallah; al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of the city, in protest against the annexation wall and settlement activities. Israeli forces forcibly dispersed the protesters, firing live and metal bullets, tear gas canisters and sound bombs. They also chased protesters into olive fields and between the houses. As a result, some of the protesters suffered tear gas inhalation while others sustained bruises as Israeli soldiers beat them up

At approximately 16:30 on Saturday, 12 August 2017, Palestinian civilians and International activists organized a protest in the center of Qalqiliyah. They made their way to “Eyal” crossing, northeast of Qalqiliyah. When the protesters approached the crossing, the Israeli forces fired live and metal bullets, tear gas canisters and sound bombs at them. As a result, Khalil Majdi Abu Samrah (17) sustained live bullet wound to the right leg and was arrested. Israeli forces also arrested Shukri Rasem Abdullah Shana’ah (14). They took the 2 children to an unknown destination.

Gaza Strip:

At approximately 15:30 on Friday, 11 August 2017, dozens of Palestinian young men made their way to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Buraij in the central Gaza Strip, in response to calls for protests against the Israeli imposed closure on the Gaza Strip. A number of them set fire to tires and threw stones at the Israeli forces stationed along the abovementioned border fence. The soldiers sporadically fired live bullets and rubber-coated metal bullets at them until 20:00 on the same day. As a result, a 17-year-old child was hit with a bullet to the lower right knee while a 27-year-old civilian sustained shrapnel wound to the right hand. The two wounded persons were then taken to al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, where their condition was described as minor. Both of them then left the hospital.

At approximately 16:00 on the same Friday, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered few meters away from the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, in response to calls for protests in the border area against the closure imposed on the Gaza Strip. A number of the young men set fire to tires and threw stones at the Israeli forces stationed along the abovementioned border fence. The soldiers sporadically fired live bullets, tear gas canisters and rubber-coated metal bullets at them until at approximately 20:00 on the same day. As a result, 5 civilians, including 4 children, were hit with tear gas canisters, and then taken to the Indonesian Hospital in Jabalia. One of the children’s injury was classified as serious as the canister made a hole in the head, causing skull fracture. He was then transferred to al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza to receive medical treatment.

(PCHR keeps the names of the wounded civilians)

Collective Punishment:

As part of the collective punishment policy applied by the Israeli forces against the Palestinian families of those accused of carrying out attacks against the Israeli forces and/or settlers, Today at dawn, 10 August 2017, Israeli forces demolished two houses and closed a third with compact cork in Deir Abu Mesh’al village, northwest of Ramallah, while demolished another house in Silwad village, northeast of the city, rendering their occupants homeless.

According to PCHR’s investigations, today at dawn, the Israeli forces backed by about 50 military vehicles and a number of bulldozers moved into Deir Abu Mesh’al village, northwest of Ramallah, while a drone was soaring. The Israeli forces cordoned off the village and surrounded 3 houses. The military vehicles demolished two houses and closed a third with compact cork as the latter was hard to demolish because it is attached to other houses. The demolitions were as follows:

A 2-storey house belonging to Ahmed Dahdouh Ata built on 150 square meters and sheltering a 6-member family. It was completely destroyed; A 2-storey house belonging to Ibrahim Saleh Ata built on 140 square meters and sheltering a 6-member family. It was completely destroyed; and A 1-storey house belonging to Hassan Ahmed Ankoush built on 110 square meters and sheltering a 10-member family. It was closed with compact cork.

It should be noted that the Israeli forces killed the sons of the three families on 16 June 2017, after they carried out stab and shooting attacks on al-Sultan Suleiman Street, at the northern entrance to Bab al-Amoud (Damascus Gate) in East Jerusalem. The killed young men were identified as:

Osama Ahmed ‘Ata (18); Bara’ Ibrahim Ata (18); and ‘Adel Hassan ‘Ankoush (19).

In the same context, at approximately 01:30, Israeli forces accompanied with several military vehicles and a digger moved into Silwad village, northeast of Ramallah. They surrounded a house belonging to Ahmed Mousa Hamed and totally demolished it. The 2-stoery house is built on an area of 150 square meters and sheltered 6 individuals, including an 11-year-old child. It should be noted that the abovementioned civilian is father of Malek Hamed (22), who was accused of carrying out a run-over attack against 2 soldiers on 06 April 2017, in “Ofra”settlement established on lands of the abovementioned village.

At approximately 01:30 on Wednesday, 16 August 2017, Israeli forces backed by 20 military vehicles and accompanied with a digger and bulldozer moved into Kobar village, northwest of Ramallah. They then surrounded a 2-storey house belonging to the family of ‘Omer ‘Abdel Jalil al-‘Abed. The house was built on an area of 180 square meters, sheltering 7 members, including a girl with special needs. The Israeli vehicles immediately destroyed the walls of the ground floor, which was inhabited, while the second floor, which was under-construction, sustained severe damage. Meanwhile, the Palestine TV crew was covering the house demolition, so the Israeli soldiers deliberately fired rubber-coated metal bullets at the Palestine TV photographer, Mohammed Radi. As a result, he was hit with a bullet to the nose and then taken by an ambulance belonging to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah for medical treatment. Local sources in the Complex said that the bullet fractured his nose. It should be mentioned that the abovementioned civilian has been arrested by the Israeli forces since 21 July 2017 on grounds of carrying out a stab attack in “Helmish” settlement, northwest of Ramallah that resulted in the killing of 3 settlers. The Israeli forces have also arrested his parents; 2 brothers, Munir and Khalid; and his uncle, Ibrahim al-‘Abed, accusing them of having prior knowledge of the attack.

Confiscating a bus belonging to al-Tamimi Company at Za’tarah Checkpoint, South of Nablus

At approximately 15:00 on Sunday, 13 August 2017, Israeli forces stationed at Za’tarah checkpoint, south of Nablus, confiscated a bus belonging to al-Tamimi Transportation Company. The bus holds number (7012130) and is licensed to transport 50 passengers. The Israeli forces claimed that the bus was carrying rioters to the Israeli military checkpoints.

The bus driver, Mohamed Mahmoud Jazi (52), from al-Sawiya village, south of Nablus, said to PCHR’s fieldworker that:

“I am a driver at al-Tamimi Transportation Company. At approximately 14:30 on Sunday, 13 August 2017, I was in Nablus and then headed to al-Sawiyia village, where there was a wedding, in order to drive passengers back from the wedding to Sinjel village, north of Ramallah. When I arrived at the Za’tarah checkpoint and the bus was completely empty, two Israeli soldiers stopped me and then asked me to turn the bus off and step out of it. I obeyed their orders, during which, an Israeli soldier got into the bus and fully searched it. He then asked me to give him my ID card and to close the bus’ doors. An hour later, I told them that I want to go to a wedding. Only minutes later, a Toyota car with an Israeli registration plate arrived in the area travelled by two Israeli Civil Administration officers. One of the officers asked me if the bus belongs to al-Tamimi Company, and I said yes. The officer then told me that the bus is now under custody. I asked him why? He replied: because the bus is used to drive rioters to the Israeli checkpoints. Meanwhile, the Israeli officer ordered me to get into the bus and drive the bus to the Israeli Military Liaison in Hewarah, where the bus was detained and I was released.”

Arrests at Military Checkpoints :

At approximately 16:00 on Friday, 11 August 2017, Israeli forces arrested ‘Oday Iyad Bassam Za’aqeeq (15) and Raied Moqbil Moqbil (16), while they were in the vicinity of “Karmei Tsur” settlement, south of Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron.

On Monday, 14 August 2017, Israeli forces beat up and arrested a Palestinian civilian, along with his daughter, from al-Zawiyia village, west of Salfit. The arrested persons were identified as Yaser ‘Asi al-Ghazawi (47) and his daughter Sojoud (17). Eyewitnesses said to PCHR’s fieldworker that at approximately 16:30, Palestinian young men, from al-Zawiyia village, saw Israeli soldiers on ‘Aber al-Samera Street beating up Sojoud with their feet and she was lying into the ground. The Eyewitnesses added that they saw Sojoud’s father running towards her, attempting to rescue her. However, the Israeli soldiers beat him up as well without allowing him to explain his daughter’s mental disorder. The Israeli forces then took Yasir and his daughter Sojoud to an unknown destination. It should be noted that Sojoud suffers from a mental disorder.

At approximately 16:15 on Tuesday, 15 August 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to al-Zawiyia village, west of Salfit. They stopped Palestinian vehicles and checked civilians’ IDs. After that, the Israeli forces arrested Mazen Rebhi al-‘At’out (25), from al-Zawiyia village.

On Wednesday, 16 August 2017, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the intersection between al-Naqoura village and “Shavei Shomron” settlement on Nablus-Jenin Road. The Israeli forces stopped Palestinian vehicles and checked passengers’ IDs. They also arrested Haytham Fayiq Yousef (22), from Beir Basha village, south of Jenin.

At approximately 11:00 on Wednesday, 16 August 2017, Israeli forces deploying in Hebron’s Old City neighborhoods arrested Mohamed Kayid Idreas (19), claiming he had a knife. Mohamed was then taken to a police station in “Kiryat Arba’” settlement, east of the city.

Efforts to Create Jewish majority

Israeli forces escalated their attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property. They have also continued their raids on al-Aqsa Mosque and denied the Palestinians access to it:

Shooting Incidents:

At approximately 16:20 on Sunday, 13 August 2017, Israeli forces opened fire at Sabri Kashour (53) while he was in Beit Safafa village, south of occupied Jerusalem. As a result, Sabri was hit with a live bullet to the leg and then taken to “Shaare Zedek” Hospital in west Jerusalem, to receive medical treatment while being under arrest. Luba al-Samri, the Israeli police spokesperson, said that the Israeli police, along with the Israeli Security Agency “Shabak” arrested a Jerusalemite suspect, from al-Thawri neighborhood. She added that while arresting Sabri, the Israeli officers opened fire at him. As a result, he sustained minor wounds to the foot and then taken to the hospital, while he was under arrest.

House Demolitions:

On Tuesday, 16 August 2017, Israeli bulldozers demolished 4 houses and 3 civilian facilities in occupied East Jerusalem under the pretext of non-licensing.

In al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of the city, Israeli vehicles demolished a 2-storey building built on an area of 110 square meters. The building belongs to two brothers Ahmed and Abdullah Hamdan. Mohamed Abu al-Humus, Member of Follow-up Committee in the village, stated that at dawn, over 400 Israeli soldiers moved into the village and forced the building’s residents and shops’ tenants in the ground floor to vacate their property. He added that the Israeli forces used heavy vehicles while demolishing the building, which includes a residential apartment and 2 shops. Abu al-Humus said that the abovementioned building was built 10 years ago in an area where construction is allowed and is surrounded by other buildings in the area; some of which were built from 80 years. Abu al-Humus pointed out that the Israeli Municipality refuses to issue structural maps of the village that enable residents to obtain construction licenses.

Moreover, Israeli bulldozers demolished 2 commercial stores belonging to Farouq Mostafa in the eastern area of al-‘Issawiyia village. The 2 stores’ owner stated that a large force of Israeli soldiers accompanied with an Israeli Municipality bulldozer raided his land and then demolished two stores there. He added that the Israeli forces did not allow him to vacate the stores’ contents. Mustafa explained that the two 24-square- meter stores were built 7 years ago. He added that the Israeli forces demolished an agricultural facility belonging to him 2 years ago, which was built near the abovementioned two stores. It should be noted that since the beginning of this year, the Israeli forces demolished around 16 residential and commercial facilities in al-‘Issawiya village and there was around 200 houses threatened to be demolished as the Israeli forces handed the residents administrative demolition notices.

In Silwan village, south of occupied Jerusalem’s Old City, at approximately 09:00 on Tuesday, Israeli bulldozers demolished 2 houses belonging to ‘Abed al-Kareem Abu Isneinah and rented by Najem and Zaytoun families. Mansour Nejem, one of the tenants, said that the Israeli forces forced him to leave his house without allowing him to get the contents out. Mansour said that his house was built on an area of 80 square meters, sheltering his wife and 6 children. He also said that he does not have another house to stay in it, so he will stay on the street until he finds another one. The two houses’ owner, Abed al-Kareem Abu Isneinah, said that he will rebuild the two houses as a challenge to the Israeli forces.

In al-Sal’ah neighborhood in al-Mukaber Mount village, south of occupied Jerusalem, at approximately 11:00, Israeli bulldozers demolished a tent that shelters an elderly woman, Um ‘Isaa Ja’afrah. The tent was built 9 months ago after the Israeli forces demolished Ja’afrah’s house under the pretext of non-licensing.

In Beit Haninah neighborhood, north of occupied Jerusalem, Israeli bulldozers demolished a car showroom belonging to Suliman al-Mudafar. Suliman stated that the Israeli forces raided his car showroom and forced him to vacate all cars and then starting the demolition. He said that last week, the Israeli Municipality handed him a demolition notice under the pretext of non-licensing. He added that this was the second time within 2 years that the Israeli forces demolish his car showroom which was built 15 years ago.

Israeli settlers’ attacks against Palestinian civilians and property

On Tuesday, 08 August 2017, the Israeli authorities notified many residential, industrial and commercial facilities in Silwad village, east of Ramallah, under the pretext of non-licensing. It should be noted that the abovementioned facilities is located in (B) areas according to the 1993 Oslo Accords. The Chairman of Silwad village Municipality, ‘Abed al-Rahman Saleh, stated that Israeli forces accompanied with the Israeli Civil Administration officers moved into Silwad village. They handed 14 administrative demolition notices to owners of houses, facilities and a private school. He added that among the notified facilities, there was a private school located within Silwad village municipality. He also said that this school is the only school for the villages in the eastern side of Ramallah.

Settlement activities and attacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians and property

Israeli forces’ attacks

At approximately 09:00 on Monday, 14 August 2017, Israeli forces accompanied with military vehicles, a bulldozer, digger and vehicle of Israeli Civil Administration moved into Khashim al-Daraj village, southeast of Yatta village, south of Hebron. They stationed between Palestinian civilians houses while a number of Israeli Civil Administration officers raided 3 houses and a livestock barn built of tin plates (a caravan.) They vacated all contents before starting the demolition. The facilities demolished were as follows:

A 70-square-meter dwelling donated by (GVC) and built of tine plates. The dwelling belongs to Salma Suliman Husain Tabnah (85), who lives in the house, along with her 3 daughters after demolishing her house 2 years ago. A 70-square-meter dwelling donated by (GVC) and built of tine plates. The dwelling belongs to Mousa Ahmed ‘Awaad al-Tebnah (49), who lives in the house along with his wife and their 3 children. A 70-square-meter dwelling donated by (GVC) and built of tine plates. The dwelling belongs to the sons of the late Salem Ahmed Tabnah, whose sons; Ibrahim (17); Khitam (20) and Hanan (19) live in it. A 40-square-meter livestock barn built of tin plates and belongs to Abdullah Ahmed ‘Awaad Tabnah (51).

It should be noted that the abovementioned facilities were demolished by the Israeli authorities under the pretext of being located out of the village structural plan, which was announced in 2008. Furthermore, in 2000, the village residents prepared a cadastral plan of their lands to prove owning them. In 2007, the Israeli authorities accepted to grant the residents land of (2000 dunums) within the abovementioned plan, but the residents rejected this offer in order to obtain more lands than the offered ones. In 2008, the lawyer Qamar Mashreqi obtained the approval on this plan with an area of (2500 dunums).

On Wednesday, 16 August 2017, Israeli forces accompanied with military vehicles and a bulldozer moved into al-Mashajer area in Ya’bod village, southwest of Jenin. The bulldozer demolished 2 facilities for coal manufacturing and seized a large amount of coal and wood. The General Director of Ya’bod Municipality, Yousef ‘Atatrah, said that the Israeli forces moved into the area and demolished 2 facilities for coal manufacturing belonging to Waleed al-‘Abadi and Subhi Zaid. Moreover, they damaged over 20 tons of coal in the manufacturing stage, in addition to seizing 30 tons of wood.

Recommendations to the International Community

PCHR warns of the escalating settlement construction in the West Bank, the attempts to legitimize settlement outposts established on Palestinian lands in the West Bank and the continued summary executions of Palestinian civilians under the pretext that they pose a security threat to the Israeli forces. PCHR reminds the international community that thousands of Palestinian civilians have been rendered homeless and lived in caravans under tragic circumstances due to the latest Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip that has been under a tight closure for almost 10 years. PCHR welcomes the UN Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334, which states that settlements are a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and calls upon Israel to stop them and not to recognize any demographic change in the oPt since 1967. PCHR hopes this resolution will pave the way for eliminating the settlement crime and bring to justice those responsible for it. PCHR further reiterates that the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are still under Israeli occupation in spite of Israel’s unilateral disengagement plan of 2005. PCHR emphasizes that there is international recognition of Israel’s obligation to respect international human rights instruments and international humanitarian law. Israel is bound to apply international human rights law and the law of war, sometimes reciprocally and other times in parallel, in a way that achieves the best protection for civilians and remedy for the victims.

PCHR calls upon the international community to respect the Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334 and to ensure that Israel respects it as well, in particular point 5 which obliges Israel not to deal with settlements as if they were part of Israel. PCHR calls upon the ICC in 2017 to open an investigation into Israeli crimes committed in the oPt, particularly the settlement crimes and the 2014 offensive on the Gaza Strip. PCHR Calls upon the European Union (EU) and all international bodies to boycott settlements and ban working and investing in them in application of their obligations according to international human rights law and international humanitarian law considering settlements as a war crime. PCHR calls upon the international community to use all available means to allow the Palestinian people to enjoy their right to self-determination through the establishment of the Palestinian State, which was recognized by the UN General Assembly with a vast majority, using all international legal mechanisms, including sanctions to end the occupation of the State of Palestine. PCHR calls upon the international community and United Nations to take all necessary measures to stop Israeli policies aimed at creating a Jewish demographic majority in Jerusalem and at voiding Palestine from its original inhabitants through deportations and house demolitions as a collective punishment, which violates international humanitarian law, amounting to a crime against humanity. PCHR calls upon the international community to condemn summary executions carried out by Israeli forces against Palestinians and to pressurize Israel to stop them. PCHR calls upon the States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC to work hard to hold Israeli war criminals accountable. PCHR calls upon the High Contracting Parties to the Geneva Conventions to fulfill their obligations under article (1) of the Convention to ensure respect for the Conventions under all circumstances, and under articles (146) and (147) to search for and prosecute those responsible for committing grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions to ensure justice and remedy for Palestinian victims, especially in light of the almost complete denial of justice for them before the Israeli judiciary. PCHR calls upon the international community to speed up the reconstruction process necessary because of the destruction inflicted by the Israeli offensive on Gaza. PCHR calls for a prompt intervention to compel the Israeli authorities to lift the closure that obstructs the freedom of movement of goods and 1.8 million civilians that experience unprecedented economic, social, political and cultural hardships due to collective punishment policies and retaliatory action against civilians. PCHR calls upon the European Union to apply human rights standards embedded in the EU-Israel Association Agreement and to respect its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights when dealing with Israel. PCHR calls upon the international community, especially states that import Israeli weapons and military services, to meet their moral and legal responsibility not to allow Israel to use the offensive in Gaza to test new weapons and not accept training services based on the field experience in Gaza in order to avoid turning Palestinian civilians in Gaza into testing objects for Israeli weapons and military tactics. PCHR calls upon the parties to international human rights instruments, especially the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), to pressurize Israel to comply with its provisions in the oPt and to compel it to incorporate the human rights situation in the oPt in its reports submitted to the relevant committees. PCHR calls upon the EU and international human rights bodies to pressurize the Israeli forces to stop their attacks against Palestinian fishermen and farmers, mainly in the border area.

Fully detailed document available at the official website of the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights.

