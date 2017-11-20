Israeli forces continued with systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt), for the week of 16 – 22 November, 2017.
A Palestinian child was wounded and taken into custody at the intersection of “Gush Etzion”, while Israeli forces continued to apply the collective punishment policy.
Shooting:
During the reporting period, Israeli forces wounded a Palestinian child at the intersection of “Gosh Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem, and arrested him. In the Gaze Strip, They also continued to chase Palestinian fishermen in the Sea and open fire at farmers and houses in the border areas.
In the West Bank, on 17 November 2017, ‘Ezz al-Deen Karajah (17) from Halhoul village, north of Hebron, sustained wounds after being hit with several bullets when Israeli soldiers stationed at the Intersection of “Gosh Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem, opened fire at him. The Israeli forces claimed that the child attempted to run over a number of settlers, but he was arrested and taken by an Israeli military ambulance to “Hadasa- ‘Ein Karem” Hospital in West Jerusalem. Moreover, PCHR could find any local eyewitness to confirm or deny the Israeli claims, especially that this area has recently witnessed normal car accidents, but the Israeli soldiers claimed they were run-over attacks.
In the same context, Israeli forces continued to use force against the protests organized by Palestinian civilians and international human rights defenders against the annexation wall, confiscation of lands and crimes of settlement expansion. During the reporting period, dozens of Palestinian civilians, international human rights defenders and Israelis organized protests in Ni’lin and Bil’in villages, west of Ramallah, al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of the city, and Kafer Qadoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah, in protest against the annexation wall and settlement activities. Israeli forces forcibly dispersed the protests. As a result, many of the protesters suffered tear gas inhalation while others sustained bruises due to being beaten up by the Israeli soldiers.
In the Gaza Strip, as part of targeting fishermen in the sea, PCHR monitored the Israeli naval forces’ escalation against fishermen in the Gaza Sea although it was announced that the Gaza fishermen are allowed to sail to 9 nautical miles instead of 6. This proves that the Israeli forces continue their policy of targeting fishermen in their livelihoods. During the reporting period, Israeli gunboats chased fishing boats and opened fire at them 7 times; 3 of them in the north-western Beit Lahia and one in the western Soudaniyah area, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip.
As part of targeting the border areas, on 18 November 2017, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence between Israel and the Gaza Strip opened fire at the agricultural lands, east of al-Qararah, east of Khan Younuis. Moreover, they fired flare bombs in the sky, causing fear among civilians. However, no casualties were reported.
On the same day, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence between Israel and the Gaza Strip, opened fire at the agricultural lands, east of al-Bureij, and east of Gaza Valley village in the central Gaza Strip. They recurred the shooting in the eastern side of al-Bureij on 20 November 2017.
Collective Punishment Measures:
As part of the collective punishment policy applied by the Israeli forces against the families of Palestinians accused of and/or carried out attacks against the Israeli soldiers and/or settlers, on Thursday, 16 November 2017, Israeli soldiers closed a room in a house belonging to the family of Mohammed Makhamrah in Yatta, south of Hebron. It should be mentioned that on 04 August 2017, the Israeli forces demolished this house as a punitive measure after their son, Khaled, carried out a shooting attack in Tel Aviv on 08 June 2017. At that time, the Israeli vehicles could reach the room. The house is in the upper floor in a building where his brother, Ibrahim, resides the ground floor.
Measures to Make a Jewish Majority in occupied East Jerusalem
As part of the settlement expansion projects, Israeli forces notified the residents of Pope Mountain Bedouin Community near al-Izzariyah village, east of occupied Jerusalem and adjacent to “Ma’ale Adumim” settlement, to evacuate the houses and leave the area as a preamble to displace them. The Community is comprised of 57 families, including 320 individuals, half of them are children. The staffs installed iron rods in the ground and fixed military orders along with maps. ‘Attalla mentioned that the Pope Mountain has been targeted by the Israeli forces because its residents live within the E1Settlement zone. The area is inhabited by Palestinians from Arab al-Jahalin, who arrived at the area following their displacement from Negev in 1948. The distribution of these military orders came few hours after the Israeli Prime Minister’s decision, Benjamin Netanyahu, ordering the Palestinian Bedouins living in communities to evacuate their houses in the vicinity of occupied Jerusalem, near Street No. (1), moving towards the Dead Sea.
On 20 November 2017, Israeli forces accompanied with staffs from the Engineering Explosives Department in the Israeli Municipality, moved into al-Matar neighborhood, n Kafer ‘Aqab village, north of occupied East Jerusalem. The Israeli municipality staff took measurements of 6 residential buildings in the neighborhood and declared the intention to blow up 6 residential buildings under the pretext that the buildings are close to the unused Qalandiya Military Airport, in addition to building a street in the area. These buildings include dozens of apartments, sheltering hundreds of civilians.
On 22 November 2017, Israeli municipality bulldozers demolished an under-construction house belonging to Sharif Mheisen in al-‘Issawiyah village, northeast of East Jerusalem, under the pretext of building without a license. The abovementioned civilian said that the house was a structure added to his old house, where he has lived for years. The structure was built in 2015 on an area of 170 square meters. He added that he had to build the additional structure as the old house was too narrow for his 7-member family. The old house is comprised of a room, kitchen and bathroom.
On the same day, the Israeli Municipality bulldozers demolished an under-construction building in Sho’afat neighborhood, north of the occupied city. Mohammed Jamal Abu Khdeir, who owns the building, said that he was surprised that the Israeli forces cordoned al-Sahel neighborhood and the municipality bulldozers started demolishing his building without any prior warning. He added that the building was comprised of 2 floors and built on an area of 300 square meters.
Settlement Activities and Settlers’ Attacks against Palestinian Civilians and their property:
As part of the demolition of houses and other civil facilities, on 16 November 2017, Israeli forces demolished a house belonging to Mohammed ‘Adel ‘Awad in N’ilin village, west of Ramallah. The abovementioned civilian said to PCHR’s fieldworker that the Israeli forces surrounded his house from all sides without any prior warning, ordering his family to leave and starting to demolish it. The house was built on an area of 100 square meters and inhabited by 7 family members, including 5 children, five years ago.
On 22 November 2017, Israeli forces demolished a house in Faroush Beit Dajen village in addition to another house and a barrack used for sheltering livestock in al-Jaftalak village in the Central Jordan Valley.
On the same day, the Israeli municipality bulldozers demolished 2 under-construction houses in Batir village, west of Bethlehem, under the pretext of building without a license. Akram Bader, Head of Batir Village Council, said that the two houses are located near the village entrance from the south-eastern side. He added that the Israeli forces claimed that the two houses were not licensed although both were far away from any settlements or bypass roads.
As part of the Israeli settlers’ attacks against Palestinian civilians and their property, on 17 November 2017, Israeli settlers set fire to lands in Jabel al-Sabe’a, north of Burin village, south of Nablus. Dozens of dunums had caught fire before civilians and civil defence crews managed to control the fire.
On 18 November 2017, groups of 200 settlers under the Israeli forces’ intensive protection raided al-Nabi Younis Mosque, north of Hahloul, north of Hebron, to perform their Talmudic rituals as they claim this mosque is “Prophet Nathan Tomb.”
On the same day, a number of settlers living in “Karayat Arba’a” settlement established on Palestinian lands confiscated from east of Hebron attacked with stones houses belonging to the families of al-Matariyah and Abu S’eifan families near the settlement in Wadi al-Nasara area. As a result, the residents panicked, particularly children and women.
On 12 November 2017, dozens of buses carrying settlers under the Israeli forces’ intensive protection moved into Josef Tomb area in the eastern side of Nablus. The settlers performed their religious rituals and Talmudic prayers before leaving in the early morning.
Restrictions on movement:
Israel continued to impose a tight closure of the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.
The illegal closure of the Gaza Strip, which has been steadily tightened since June 2007 has had a disastrous impact on the humanitarian and economic situation in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli authorities impose measures to undermine the freedom of trade, including the basic needs for the Gaza Strip population and the agricultural and industrial products to be exported. For 9 consecutive years, Israel has tightened the land and naval closure to isolate the Gaza Strip from the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, and other countries around the world. This resulted in grave violations of the economic, social and cultural rights and a deterioration of living conditions for 2 million people. The Israeli authorities have established Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shaloum) as the sole crossing for imports and exports in order to exercise its control over the Gaza Strip’s economy. They also aim at imposing a complete ban on the Gaza Strip’s exports. The Israeli closure raised the rate of poverty to 65%. Moreover, the rate of unemployment increased up to 47% and youth constitutes 65% of the unemployed persons. Moreover, 80% of the Gaza Strip population depends on international aid to secure their minimum daily needs. These rates indicate the unprecedented economic deterioration in the Gaza Strip.
In the West Bank, Israeli forces continued to suffocate the Palestinian cities and village by imposing military checkpoints around and/or between them. This created “cantons” isolated from each other that hinders the movement of civilians. Moreover, the Palestinian civilians suffering aggravated because of the annexation wall and checkpoints erected on daily basis to catch Palestinians.
Demonstrations in protest against the annexation wall and settlement activities
West Bank:
Collective Punishment Measures:
Mohammed Makhamrah said to PCHR’s fieldworker that:
“On 04 August 2017, the Israeli forces demolished my house after they refused the petition that we filed via the Hamoked -Center for the Defense of the Individual and left a 12-square-meter room after the digger was not able to reach it. My family comprised of 7 members moved to live in a rented house while the family of my brother Ibrahim stayed in their house in the first floor, which cracked due to the demolition. During winter, the house was flooded with water due to the cracks, so we built a one-meter wall around the house to stop the water leakage to the house, while the abovementioned room stayed as it is and we did not use it. We then were surprised that the Israeli forces arrived at the house. The soldiers asked us what we were doing, so we informed them of the situation. On Thursday morning, 16 November 2017, a force of Israeli soldiers raided the house of my brother, Ibrahim. The soldiers closed the room that was left with tin plates.”
Efforts to Create Jewish majority
Israeli forces escalated their attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property. They have also continued their raids on al-Aqsa Mosque and denied the Palestinians access to it:
Emad ‘Awad, Head of Kafer ‘Aqab Municipality, said to PCHR’s fieldworker that the Israeli forces moved into Matar neighborhood several times before and engineering crews took measurements of 6 buildings in order to demolish them by the Israeli forces under the pretext of to expand a street. The Mayor added that the Israeli forces put marks on the buildings that will be demolished; four of which belong to Shuhadah and al-Saleimah families. Ra’ed Hamdan, Spokesperson of the Kafer ‘Aqab Municipality, said that one of these buildings is uninhabited and the Israeli forces totally closed it. As for the rest of the buildings, they are inhabited by 80 families of around 300 members.
Ayman Romiyah, one of the inhabitants in Matar neighborhood, said that the families, whose houses threatened to be demolished their houses, received eviction notices in September 2017, but they did not take it seriously. The inhabitants were surprised 10 days ago with the Israeli Supreme Court’s decision, which allows the Israeli municipality to demolish the buildings within a month in a period starts from mid-November to mid-December. Romiyah added that the Israeli municipality staffs handed eviction notices to the families living in the abovementioned buildings 5 days before the end of the period set by the court. According to some inhabitants, the Israeli forces intend to expand a street that passes through these buildings, which were built years ago, allowing only private vehicles to travel on it while preventing public buses to pass.
‘Attalla Mazar’ah, Head of Services Committee in Pope Mountain Community, said to PCHR’s fieldworker that the Community residents, comprised of 57 families, including 320 individuals, half of them are children, were surprised with the Civil Administration staffs under the Israeli forces’ protection moving into the area. The staffs installed iron rods in the ground and fixed military orders along with maps. ‘Attalla mentioned that the Pope Mountain has been targeted by the Israeli forces because its residents live within the E1Settlement zone. The area is inhabited by Palestinians from Arab al-Jahalin, who arrived at the area following their displacement from Negev in 1948. It should be noted that this order was signed by the military commander of the area on 01 November 2017. The order says, “After 8 days of issuing this declaration, each owner of property in the area included in this declaration shall evacuate their property according to this order.” This order also bans any construction works in the defined area, and no persons are allowed to enter or bring any property to the area for construction works.
The distribution of these military orders came few hours after the Israeli Prime Minister’s decision, Benjamin Netanyahu, ordering the Palestinian Bedouins living in communities to evacuate their houses in the vicinity of occupied Jerusalem, near Street No. (1), moving towards the Dead Sea. The Israeli media stated that the decision was issued on Thursday at the end of a meeting held between Benjamin Netanyahu and representatives of so-called “Jerusalem Perimeter Forum” and the Binyamin Regional Council. The Israeli media clarified that the meeting was about the tents and mobile dwellings inhabited by the Palestinian Bedouins in Palestinian areas overlooking Jerusalem between ” Ma’ale Adumim” and “Mitzpeh Yericho”settlements, which were classified as “illegal outposts” by the Israeli authorities.
Israeli forces’ attacks
Israeli settlers’ attacks
PCHR warns of the escalating settlement construction in the West Bank, the attempts to legitimize settlement outposts established on Palestinian lands in the West Bank and the continued summary executions of Palestinian civilians under the pretext that they pose a security threat to the Israeli forces. PCHR reminds the international community that thousands of Palestinian civilians have been rendered homeless and lived in caravans under tragic circumstances due to the latest Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip that has been under a tight closure for almost 11 years. PCHR welcomes the UN Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334, which states that settlements are a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and calls upon Israel to stop them and not to recognize any demographic change in the oPt since 1967. PCHR hopes this resolution will pave the way for eliminating the settlement crime and bring to justice those responsible for it. PCHR further reiterates that the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are still under Israeli occupation in spite of Israel’s unilateral disengagement plan of 2005. PCHR emphasizes that there is international recognition of Israel’s obligation to respect international human rights instruments and international humanitarian law. Israel is bound to apply international human rights law and the law of war, sometimes reciprocally and other times in parallel, in a way that achieves the best protection for civilians and remedy for the victims.
Fully detailed document available at the official website for the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR).
Search IMEMC: “PCHR”
PCHR Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (16 – 22 November 2017)