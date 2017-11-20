PCHR Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (16 – 22 November 2017)

3:52 AM

Israeli forces continued with systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt), for the week of 16 – 22 November, 2017.

A Palestinian child was wounded and taken into custody at the intersection of “Gush Etzion”, while Israeli forces continued to apply the collective punishment policy.

Shooting:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces wounded a Palestinian child at the intersection of “Gosh Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem, and arrested him. In the Gaze Strip, They also continued to chase Palestinian fishermen in the Sea and open fire at farmers and houses in the border areas.

In the West Bank, on 17 November 2017, ‘Ezz al-Deen Karajah (17) from Halhoul village, north of Hebron, sustained wounds after being hit with several bullets when Israeli soldiers stationed at the Intersection of “Gosh Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem, opened fire at him. The Israeli forces claimed that the child attempted to run over a number of settlers, but he was arrested and taken by an Israeli military ambulance to “Hadasa- ‘Ein Karem” Hospital in West Jerusalem. Moreover, PCHR could find any local eyewitness to confirm or deny the Israeli claims, especially that this area has recently witnessed normal car accidents, but the Israeli soldiers claimed they were run-over attacks.

In the same context, Israeli forces continued to use force against the protests organized by Palestinian civilians and international human rights defenders against the annexation wall, confiscation of lands and crimes of settlement expansion. During the reporting period, dozens of Palestinian civilians, international human rights defenders and Israelis organized protests in Ni’lin and Bil’in villages, west of Ramallah, al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of the city, and Kafer Qadoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah, in protest against the annexation wall and settlement activities. Israeli forces forcibly dispersed the protests. As a result, many of the protesters suffered tear gas inhalation while others sustained bruises due to being beaten up by the Israeli soldiers.

In the Gaza Strip, as part of targeting fishermen in the sea, PCHR monitored the Israeli naval forces’ escalation against fishermen in the Gaza Sea although it was announced that the Gaza fishermen are allowed to sail to 9 nautical miles instead of 6. This proves that the Israeli forces continue their policy of targeting fishermen in their livelihoods. During the reporting period, Israeli gunboats chased fishing boats and opened fire at them 7 times; 3 of them in the north-western Beit Lahia and one in the western Soudaniyah area, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip.

As part of targeting the border areas, on 18 November 2017, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence between Israel and the Gaza Strip opened fire at the agricultural lands, east of al-Qararah, east of Khan Younuis. Moreover, they fired flare bombs in the sky, causing fear among civilians. However, no casualties were reported.

On the same day, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence between Israel and the Gaza Strip, opened fire at the agricultural lands, east of al-Bureij, and east of Gaza Valley village in the central Gaza Strip. They recurred the shooting in the eastern side of al-Bureij on 20 November 2017.

Collective Punishment Measures:

As part of the collective punishment policy applied by the Israeli forces against the families of Palestinians accused of and/or carried out attacks against the Israeli soldiers and/or settlers, on Thursday, 16 November 2017, Israeli soldiers closed a room in a house belonging to the family of Mohammed Makhamrah in Yatta, south of Hebron. It should be mentioned that on 04 August 2017, the Israeli forces demolished this house as a punitive measure after their son, Khaled, carried out a shooting attack in Tel Aviv on 08 June 2017. At that time, the Israeli vehicles could reach the room. The house is in the upper floor in a building where his brother, Ibrahim, resides the ground floor.

Measures to Make a Jewish Majority in occupied East Jerusalem

As part of the settlement expansion projects, Israeli forces notified the residents of Pope Mountain Bedouin Community near al-Izzariyah village, east of occupied Jerusalem and adjacent to “Ma’ale Adumim” settlement, to evacuate the houses and leave the area as a preamble to displace them. The Community is comprised of 57 families, including 320 individuals, half of them are children. The staffs installed iron rods in the ground and fixed military orders along with maps. ‘Attalla mentioned that the Pope Mountain has been targeted by the Israeli forces because its residents live within the E1Settlement zone. The area is inhabited by Palestinians from Arab al-Jahalin, who arrived at the area following their displacement from Negev in 1948. The distribution of these military orders came few hours after the Israeli Prime Minister’s decision, Benjamin Netanyahu, ordering the Palestinian Bedouins living in communities to evacuate their houses in the vicinity of occupied Jerusalem, near Street No. (1), moving towards the Dead Sea.

On 20 November 2017, Israeli forces accompanied with staffs from the Engineering Explosives Department in the Israeli Municipality, moved into al-Matar neighborhood, n Kafer ‘Aqab village, north of occupied East Jerusalem. The Israeli municipality staff took measurements of 6 residential buildings in the neighborhood and declared the intention to blow up 6 residential buildings under the pretext that the buildings are close to the unused Qalandiya Military Airport, in addition to building a street in the area. These buildings include dozens of apartments, sheltering hundreds of civilians.

On 22 November 2017, Israeli municipality bulldozers demolished an under-construction house belonging to Sharif Mheisen in al-‘Issawiyah village, northeast of East Jerusalem, under the pretext of building without a license. The abovementioned civilian said that the house was a structure added to his old house, where he has lived for years. The structure was built in 2015 on an area of 170 square meters. He added that he had to build the additional structure as the old house was too narrow for his 7-member family. The old house is comprised of a room, kitchen and bathroom.

On the same day, the Israeli Municipality bulldozers demolished an under-construction building in Sho’afat neighborhood, north of the occupied city. Mohammed Jamal Abu Khdeir, who owns the building, said that he was surprised that the Israeli forces cordoned al-Sahel neighborhood and the municipality bulldozers started demolishing his building without any prior warning. He added that the building was comprised of 2 floors and built on an area of 300 square meters.

Settlement Activities and Settlers’ Attacks against Palestinian Civilians and their property:

As part of the demolition of houses and other civil facilities, on 16 November 2017, Israeli forces demolished a house belonging to Mohammed ‘Adel ‘Awad in N’ilin village, west of Ramallah. The abovementioned civilian said to PCHR’s fieldworker that the Israeli forces surrounded his house from all sides without any prior warning, ordering his family to leave and starting to demolish it. The house was built on an area of 100 square meters and inhabited by 7 family members, including 5 children, five years ago.

On 22 November 2017, Israeli forces demolished a house in Faroush Beit Dajen village in addition to another house and a barrack used for sheltering livestock in al-Jaftalak village in the Central Jordan Valley.

On the same day, the Israeli municipality bulldozers demolished 2 under-construction houses in Batir village, west of Bethlehem, under the pretext of building without a license. Akram Bader, Head of Batir Village Council, said that the two houses are located near the village entrance from the south-eastern side. He added that the Israeli forces claimed that the two houses were not licensed although both were far away from any settlements or bypass roads.

As part of the Israeli settlers’ attacks against Palestinian civilians and their property, on 17 November 2017, Israeli settlers set fire to lands in Jabel al-Sabe’a, north of Burin village, south of Nablus. Dozens of dunums had caught fire before civilians and civil defence crews managed to control the fire.

On 18 November 2017, groups of 200 settlers under the Israeli forces’ intensive protection raided al-Nabi Younis Mosque, north of Hahloul, north of Hebron, to perform their Talmudic rituals as they claim this mosque is “Prophet Nathan Tomb.”

On the same day, a number of settlers living in “Karayat Arba’a” settlement established on Palestinian lands confiscated from east of Hebron attacked with stones houses belonging to the families of al-Matariyah and Abu S’eifan families near the settlement in Wadi al-Nasara area. As a result, the residents panicked, particularly children and women.

On 12 November 2017, dozens of buses carrying settlers under the Israeli forces’ intensive protection moved into Josef Tomb area in the eastern side of Nablus. The settlers performed their religious rituals and Talmudic prayers before leaving in the early morning.

Restrictions on movement:

Israel continued to impose a tight closure of the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

The illegal closure of the Gaza Strip, which has been steadily tightened since June 2007 has had a disastrous impact on the humanitarian and economic situation in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli authorities impose measures to undermine the freedom of trade, including the basic needs for the Gaza Strip population and the agricultural and industrial products to be exported. For 9 consecutive years, Israel has tightened the land and naval closure to isolate the Gaza Strip from the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, and other countries around the world. This resulted in grave violations of the economic, social and cultural rights and a deterioration of living conditions for 2 million people. The Israeli authorities have established Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shaloum) as the sole crossing for imports and exports in order to exercise its control over the Gaza Strip’s economy. They also aim at imposing a complete ban on the Gaza Strip’s exports. The Israeli closure raised the rate of poverty to 65%. Moreover, the rate of unemployment increased up to 47% and youth constitutes 65% of the unemployed persons. Moreover, 80% of the Gaza Strip population depends on international aid to secure their minimum daily needs. These rates indicate the unprecedented economic deterioration in the Gaza Strip.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces continued to suffocate the Palestinian cities and village by imposing military checkpoints around and/or between them. This created “cantons” isolated from each other that hinders the movement of civilians. Moreover, the Palestinian civilians suffering aggravated because of the annexation wall and checkpoints erected on daily basis to catch Palestinians.

Demonstrations in protest against the annexation wall and settlement activities

West Bank:

Following Friday prayer on 17 November 2017, dozens of Palestinian civilians, international human rights defenders and Israelis organized protests in Ni’lin and Bil’in villages, west of Ramallah, al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of the city, and Kafer Qadoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah, in protest against the annexation wall and settlement activities. Israeli forces forcibly dispersed the protests, firing live and metal bullets, tear gas canisters and sound bombs. They also chased the protesters into olive fields and between houses. As a result, many of the protesters suffered tear gas inhalation while others sustained bruises due to being beaten up by the Israeli soldiers.

Collective Punishment Measures:

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces accompanied with several military vehicles moved into Yatta, south of Hebron, and stationed in the center of the city. They deployed between houses and closed the main road while a number of them raided and searched a house belonging to Ibrahim Mohammed ‘Eid Shuhadah Mahkhamrah (38). It should be noted that his brother’s, Mohammed (50), 240-square-meter house in the second floor was demolished by the Israeli forces on 04 August 2017 as a punitive measure after Mohammed’s son Khalid carried out a shooting attack in Til Aviv on 08 June 2017, and caused the death of 4 Israelis. The Israeli forces left a 12-square-meter room non-demolished as the digger was not able to reach it. Following the leveling of the second floor, Mohammed’s family had to rent another house to live in it. The soldiers then locked Ibrahim’s family in one room while other soldiers closed with tin plates the door of the room that was left from Mohammed’s house. It should be noted that the Israeli authorities notified the family on 26 July 2017, to stop the construction work in the room. The notice that was signed by the Israeli legal consultant mentioned that “The family built and used the room violating the demolition and confiscation orders.” The notice gave the family 72 hours to evacuate the room to be demolished.

Mohammed Makhamrah said to PCHR’s fieldworker that:

“On 04 August 2017, the Israeli forces demolished my house after they refused the petition that we filed via the Hamoked -Center for the Defense of the Individual and left a 12-square-meter room after the digger was not able to reach it. My family comprised of 7 members moved to live in a rented house while the family of my brother Ibrahim stayed in their house in the first floor, which cracked due to the demolition. During winter, the house was flooded with water due to the cracks, so we built a one-meter wall around the house to stop the water leakage to the house, while the abovementioned room stayed as it is and we did not use it. We then were surprised that the Israeli forces arrived at the house. The soldiers asked us what we were doing, so we informed them of the situation. On Thursday morning, 16 November 2017, a force of Israeli soldiers raided the house of my brother, Ibrahim. The soldiers closed the room that was left with tin plates.”

Efforts to Create Jewish majority

Israeli forces escalated their attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property. They have also continued their raids on al-Aqsa Mosque and denied the Palestinians access to it:

Arrests and Incursions:

At approximately 03:00 on Thursday, 16 November 2017, Israeli forces moved into Qalandia refugee camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested Mahmoud Nimer al-Louzi, Abdullah Yousef Manasrah, and Hasan Mohamed Sajdiyia.

At approximately 01:30 on Monday, 20 November 2017, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied Jerusalem. They then stationed in ‘Obaid neighborhood. The Israeli forces raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Nadir Muhaisn and Zaki Sultan ‘Obaid and arrested both of them.

At approximately 00:00 on Tuesday, 21 November 2017, Israeli forces moved into Baten al-Hawa neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested Aseel Hasonah (20) and the activist Zuhair al-Rajbi (45). Zuhair was arrested while Israeli forces were severely beating up his son Hazam (15) with gun butts when he was in front of his house. As a result, Hamza sustained wounds and bruises.

At approximately 01:00 on Tuesday, Israeli forces moved into Hizmah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to the Director of the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, ‘Isam Mohamed al-Khatib, and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mousa ‘Arafat and arrested his son ‘Arafat (24) and his daughter Rawan.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Beit Haninah neighborhood, north of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Hatem Abed al-Qadir, a Fatah Leader and holding Fatah’s Jerusalem Affairs, and arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Ras al-‘Amoud neighborhood, east of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to the Chairman of the Silwan Institutions Complex, Fawzi Sha’ban. They then arrested him and his daughter Ghidaa’ (23).

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into many neighborhoods in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested 5 civilians, including a Fatah Movement leader and 3 girls. The arrested persons were identified as a leader in Fatah Movement, Abed al-Mutaleb Abu Subaieh; Ali Ali al-Ferawi; Mais Ferawi; Roaa’ Balalah; and Suhair al-Salhi.

At approximately 07:00, Israeli forces for the second time within few hours moved into Beit Haninah, north of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Adnan al-Natshah and arrested his daughter Dima (18).

Houses Demolition

At approximately 06:00 on Monday, 20 November 2017, large force of Israeli soldiers accompanied with a staff from the Israeli Municipality Explosive Engineering Unit moved into Matar neighborhood in Kafer ‘Aqab village, north of occupied East Jerusalem. The Israeli municipality staff took measurements of 6 residential buildings in the neighborhood and declared the intention to blow up 6 residential buildings under the pretext that the buildings are close to the unused Qalandiya Military Airport, in addition to building a street in the area. These buildings include dozens of apartments, sheltering hundreds of civilians.

Emad ‘Awad, Head of Kafer ‘Aqab Municipality, said to PCHR’s fieldworker that the Israeli forces moved into Matar neighborhood several times before and engineering crews took measurements of 6 buildings in order to demolish them by the Israeli forces under the pretext of to expand a street. The Mayor added that the Israeli forces put marks on the buildings that will be demolished; four of which belong to Shuhadah and al-Saleimah families. Ra’ed Hamdan, Spokesperson of the Kafer ‘Aqab Municipality, said that one of these buildings is uninhabited and the Israeli forces totally closed it. As for the rest of the buildings, they are inhabited by 80 families of around 300 members.

Ayman Romiyah, one of the inhabitants in Matar neighborhood, said that the families, whose houses threatened to be demolished their houses, received eviction notices in September 2017, but they did not take it seriously. The inhabitants were surprised 10 days ago with the Israeli Supreme Court’s decision, which allows the Israeli municipality to demolish the buildings within a month in a period starts from mid-November to mid-December. Romiyah added that the Israeli municipality staffs handed eviction notices to the families living in the abovementioned buildings 5 days before the end of the period set by the court. According to some inhabitants, the Israeli forces intend to expand a street that passes through these buildings, which were built years ago, allowing only private vehicles to travel on it while preventing public buses to pass.

At approximately 05:00 on Wednesday, 22 November 2017, Israeli Municipality bulldozers demolished an under-construction house belonging to Shareef Muhasin in al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of non-licensing. Shareef Muhasin said that a large force of Israeli soldiers moved into al-‘Issawiyia village and then imposed a security cordon. They also provided protection for the bulldozers that demolished the abovementioned house without a prior warning. Shareef also clarified that his under-construction house is a structure added to his old house built years ago. The additional structure was built in 2015 on an area of 170 square meters. He added, “I was forced to build the house because my 7-member family and I live in a house comprised of a room, kitchen and bathroom.” He also said that he received a demolition notice in late April and then headed to the Israeli Courts, but they insisted to demolish the house. Shareef pointed out that the Israeli Court ordered him to self-demolish his house, but he refused.

In the same context, the Israeli Municipality bulldozers demolished an under-construction residential building belonging to Mohamed Jamal Abu Khudair in al-Sahel neighborhood in Sho’afat neighborhood, north of occupied East Jerusalem. Mohamed Jamal Abu Khudair said that he was surprised that the Israeli forces cordoned Sahel neighborhood and started demolishing his building without a prior warning as well. He added that his 300-square- meter building was comprised of 2 floors and built 2 months ago so he and his brother could live in. The Israeli forces also severely beat him up.

Settlement Expansion Projects

On Thursday evening, 16 November 2017, Israeli forces accompanied with staff of the Organization and Construction Department in the Israeli Civil Administration moved into the Pope Mountain Bedouin Community near al-Izzariyah village, east of occupied Jerusalem and adjacent to “Ma’ale Adumim” settlement, and fixed orders to evacuate the houses and leave the area as a preamble to displace them.

‘Attalla Mazar’ah, Head of Services Committee in Pope Mountain Community, said to PCHR’s fieldworker that the Community residents, comprised of 57 families, including 320 individuals, half of them are children, were surprised with the Civil Administration staffs under the Israeli forces’ protection moving into the area. The staffs installed iron rods in the ground and fixed military orders along with maps. ‘Attalla mentioned that the Pope Mountain has been targeted by the Israeli forces because its residents live within the E1Settlement zone. The area is inhabited by Palestinians from Arab al-Jahalin, who arrived at the area following their displacement from Negev in 1948. It should be noted that this order was signed by the military commander of the area on 01 November 2017. The order says, “After 8 days of issuing this declaration, each owner of property in the area included in this declaration shall evacuate their property according to this order.” This order also bans any construction works in the defined area, and no persons are allowed to enter or bring any property to the area for construction works.

The distribution of these military orders came few hours after the Israeli Prime Minister’s decision, Benjamin Netanyahu, ordering the Palestinian Bedouins living in communities to evacuate their houses in the vicinity of occupied Jerusalem, near Street No. (1), moving towards the Dead Sea. The Israeli media stated that the decision was issued on Thursday at the end of a meeting held between Benjamin Netanyahu and representatives of so-called “Jerusalem Perimeter Forum” and the Binyamin Regional Council. The Israeli media clarified that the meeting was about the tents and mobile dwellings inhabited by the Palestinian Bedouins in Palestinian areas overlooking Jerusalem between ” Ma’ale Adumim” and “Mitzpeh Yericho”settlements, which were classified as “illegal outposts” by the Israeli authorities.

Settlement activities and attacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians and property

Israeli forces’ attacks

At approximately 05:00 on Thursday, 16 November 2017, Israeli forces accompanied with a vehicle of Israeli Civil Administration and 2 bulldozers moved into Ni’lin village, west of Ramallah and stationed in al-Muhalel area. In the meantime, other Israeli soldiers surrounded a house belonging to Mohamed ‘Adel ‘Awad and then the bulldozers demolished it under the pretext of non-licensing. Mohamed ‘Awad said to PCHR’s fieldworker that, the Israeli forces surrounded his house without a prior warning and ordered his family to evacuate the house. They allowed his family to vacate the house contents and then demolished it. The 100-square-meter house was comprised of one floor and sheltering 7 persons, including 5 children. The abovementioned house was built 3 years ago.

At approximately 10:30 on Wednesday, 22 November 2017, Israeli forces accompanied with 2 bulldozers moved into the eastern side of Faroush Beit al-Dajan village, east of Nablus. They then demolished a 25-square-meter house belonging to Tawfiq Abed al-Rahim Haj Mohamed. The house was built of tin plates and donated by the European Union (EU). The abovementioned house was built 7 months ago and sheltered 4 members.

Following that, the Israeli forces moved into Jeftlik village, north of Jericho. They demolished a 150-square-meter belonging to Rajab ‘Abed. They also demolished a barrack used for breeding livestock belonging to Abu ‘Aran family under the pretext of non-licensing.

On Wednesday, Israeli forces demolished 2 residential houses in Batir village, west of Bethlehem, under the pretext of non-licensing. Akram Bader, Head of Batir Village Council, said that the Israeli forces demolished 2 under-construction houses; one of them belongs to Nidal Abdullah. Akram Bader also pointed out that the two houses are located near the village entrance from the southeastern side. He also clarified that the Israeli forces claimed that the houses are not licensed although they are far away from any Israeli settlements or bypass roads.

Israeli settlers’ attacks

At approximately 14:00 on Friday, 17 November 2017, Israeli settlers from “Ronim” settlement in Bureen village, set fire to lands in al-Sabe’a Mount, north of the village, south of Nablus. As a result, dozens of dunums were burned before civil defense crews could control the fire.

At approximately 23:00 on Saturday, 18 November 2017, a group of 200 Israeli settlers, under the Israeli forces’ protection, moved into al-Nabi Yunis Mosque, north of Halhoul, north of Hebron, and performed their Talmudic rituals. As a result, dozens of Palestinian young men gathered and then threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli forces. The Israeli forces chased with the young men, closed the road, and fired sound bombs, tear gas canisters, and rubber-coated metal bullets in response. The Israeli forces later withdrew after the Israeli settlers left the area. Neither house raids nor arrests were reported.

At approximately 19:00 on Saturday, a number of Israeli settlers, from “Kiryat ‘Arba’” settlement, east of Hebron, threw stones at houses belonging to al-Matariya and Abu S’ifan families, causing fear among women and children. The stone-throwing towards houses continued until Sunday dawn, 19 November 2017. No casualties among civilians were reported. Husni al-Matariyia said that the Israeli forces attacked his house and his siblings’ houses with stones, so all water tanks and plastic pipes on the roofs of the houses sustained damage.

At approximately 00:30 on Tuesday, 12 November 2017, dozens of buses carrying Israeli settlers, under the Israeli forces’ protection, moved into Joseph’s Tomb area, from the eastern side of Nablus. As a result, a group of Palestinian young men gathered in the vicinity of the area, set fire to tires, and set up barriers on ‘Aman Street and around ‘Askar and Balatet al-Balad refugee camps. In the meantime, the Israeli forces topped the roofs of nearby houses, including Jamal Hazeem Dwikat’s roof in Balatet al-Balad, and then turned it into a military observation point. Neither casualties nor arrests among civilians were reported. The Israeli settlers performed their religious rituals and Talmudic prayers before their withdrawal.

Recommendations to the International Community

PCHR warns of the escalating settlement construction in the West Bank, the attempts to legitimize settlement outposts established on Palestinian lands in the West Bank and the continued summary executions of Palestinian civilians under the pretext that they pose a security threat to the Israeli forces. PCHR reminds the international community that thousands of Palestinian civilians have been rendered homeless and lived in caravans under tragic circumstances due to the latest Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip that has been under a tight closure for almost 11 years. PCHR welcomes the UN Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334, which states that settlements are a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and calls upon Israel to stop them and not to recognize any demographic change in the oPt since 1967. PCHR hopes this resolution will pave the way for eliminating the settlement crime and bring to justice those responsible for it. PCHR further reiterates that the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are still under Israeli occupation in spite of Israel’s unilateral disengagement plan of 2005. PCHR emphasizes that there is international recognition of Israel’s obligation to respect international human rights instruments and international humanitarian law. Israel is bound to apply international human rights law and the law of war, sometimes reciprocally and other times in parallel, in a way that achieves the best protection for civilians and remedy for the victims.

PCHR calls upon the international community to respect the Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334 and to ensure that Israel respects it as well, in particular point 5 which obliges Israel not to deal with settlements as if they were part of Israel. PCHR calls upon the ICC in 2017 to open an investigation into Israeli crimes committed in the oPt, particularly the settlement crimes and the 2014 offensive on the Gaza Strip. PCHR Calls upon the European Union (EU) and all international bodies to boycott settlements and ban working and investing in them in application of their obligations according to international human rights law and international humanitarian law considering settlements as a war crime. PCHR calls upon the international community to use all available means to allow the Palestinian people to enjoy their right to self-determination through the establishment of the Palestinian State, which was recognized by the UN General Assembly with a vast majority, using all international legal mechanisms, including sanctions to end the occupation of the State of Palestine. PCHR calls upon the international community and United Nations to take all necessary measures to stop Israeli policies aimed at creating a Jewish demographic majority in Jerusalem and at voiding Palestine from its original inhabitants through deportations and house demolitions as a collective punishment, which violates international humanitarian law, amounting to a crime against humanity. PCHR calls upon the international community to condemn summary executions carried out by Israeli forces against Palestinians and to pressurize Israel to stop them. PCHR calls upon the States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC to work hard to hold Israeli war criminals accountable. PCHR calls upon the High Contracting Parties to the Geneva Conventions to fulfill their obligations under article (1) of the Convention to ensure respect for the Conventions under all circumstances, and under articles (146) and (147) to search for and prosecute those responsible for committing grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions to ensure justice and remedy for Palestinian victims, especially in light of the almost complete denial of justice for them before the Israeli judiciary. PCHR calls upon the international community to speed up the reconstruction process necessary because of the destruction inflicted by the Israeli offensive on Gaza. PCHR calls for a prompt intervention to compel the Israeli authorities to lift the closure that obstructs the freedom of movement of goods and 1.8 million civilians that experience unprecedented economic, social, political and cultural hardships due to collective punishment policies and retaliatory action against civilians. PCHR calls upon the European Union to apply human rights standards embedded in the EU-Israel Association Agreement and to respect its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights when dealing with Israel. PCHR calls upon the international community, especially states that import Israeli weapons and military services, to meet their moral and legal responsibility not to allow Israel to use the offensive in Gaza to test new weapons and not accept training services based on the field experience in Gaza in order to avoid turning Palestinian civilians in Gaza into testing objects for Israeli weapons and military tactics. PCHR calls upon the parties to international human rights instruments, especially the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), to pressurize Israel to comply with its provisions in the oPt and to compel it to incorporate the human rights situation in the oPt in its reports submitted to the relevant committees. PCHR calls upon the EU and international human rights bodies to pressurize the Israeli forces to stop their attacks against Palestinian fishermen and farmers, mainly in the border area.

Fully detailed document available at the official website for the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR).

Search IMEMC: “PCHR”