"Israeli Soldiers Abduct Seventeen Palestinians In The West Bank"

11:15 AM

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) has reported that Israeli soldiers abducted, overnight and on Monday at dawn, seventeen Palestinians in different parts of the occupied West Bank, during extensive and violent military searches of homes.

The PPS office in Qalqilia governorate, in northern West Bank, said the soldiers invaded homes and many communities, and abducted eight Palestinians, identified as Bassel Hamdan, 52, his son Abdul-Rahman, 16, Mohannad Samha, 16, Fayez Eslayyim, 17, Omar Eslayyim, 17, Ahmad Qassem Beida, and Mahmoud Aqel Beida, 24, and Karam Emad Nofal, 16.

In Bethlehem, the soldiers abducted two Palestinians, identified as Anas Nuwwara and Nour Kamal Da’ajna.

The soldiers also invaded and searched homes in the al-‘Arroub refugee camp, north of the southern West Bank city of Hebron, and abducted Mohammad Hussein Badawi and Abed Soheil Hleiqawi.

In occupied Jerusalem, the soldiers abducted Ahmad Natsha, from Abu Dis town, southeast of the city.

Furthermore, the army abducted Mos’ab Fahmi Nassar, 30, from his home in Beit Liqya town, southwest of Ramallah, in central West Bank.

In Nablus, in northern West Bank, the soldiers abducted Mohammad Jamal Edi, 18, from Burin town, southwest of the city.

In Jenin, also in northern West Bank, the soldiers abducted Ezzeddin Taleb ‘Atatra, from Ya’bad town, west of the city.

Another Palestinian, identified as Mohammad Gharib Abu Qamar, was abducted from his home in Jericho.