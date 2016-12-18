Seven Months After Killing Her, Army Transfers Majd’s Corpse To Her Family

The Israeli military transferred, on Friday evening, the body of Majd al-Khdour, who was killed by Israeli army fire seven months ago, to her family for burial. Israel claimed she was killed after carrying out a “ramming attack with her car.”

Al-Khdour’s body was transferred to the Israeli District Coordination Office (DCO), before it was handed to the Palestinian DCO, and was transferred by a Red Crescent ambulance to the al-Ahli hospital, in Hebron, in the southern part of the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian forensic pathologists will be examining the body, Saturday, before handing al-Khdour to her family for a proper burial ceremony, in the afternoon hours.

It is worth mentioning that Majd, from Bani Neim town near Hebron, was shot and killed by Israeli soldiers on Friday, June 24 2016, after the army claimed she tried to ram colonialist settlers with her car, but instead struck another vehicle, injuring a man and his wife, before the soldiers shot her.

Majd, a mother of a toddler girl named Hade was killed on a bypass road, in the Baq’a area, at the entrance Keryat Arba’ Israeli colony in Hebron.

The soldiers fired many rounds of live ammunition at the car, especially into the windshield, killing her, after wounding her multiple times in the upper parts of her body.

After the shooting, Palestinian medics rushed to the scene, but the soldiers prevented them from approaching al-Khdour, and closed the entire area after declaring it a closed military zone.