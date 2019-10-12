Israeli Soldiers Injure Many Protesters, Abduct International Peace Activist, In Kufur Qaddoum

Israeli soldiers attacked, Friday, the weekly procession in Kufur Qaddoum town, east of the northern West Bank city of Qalqilia, and injured several protesters, in addition to abducting an international peace activist.

The Popular Committee against the Annexation Wall and Colonies in Kufur Qaddoum, said the soldiers assaulted the protesters, and ambushed some of them.

It added that the soldiers fired gas bombs, causing many protesters to suffer the effects of teargas inhalation, before abducting a solidarity activist from Spain, in addition to wounding another international activist and one Palestinian, while chasing them.

Several Palestinian youngsters started hurling stones at the invading soldiers, who fired more rubber-coated steel bullets, gas bombs and concussion grenades.

Kufur Qaddoum witnesses frequent Israeli invasions, assaults and abductions as it continues to hold is weekly nonviolent processions against the illegal Annexation Wall and colonies, and against the closure of the main road, which was blockaded by the military fifteen years ago, to enable easy access for colonialist settlers driving to and from the Kedumim colony, built on private Palestinian lands.