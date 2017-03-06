36 Dunams of Jordan Valley Farmland to be Seized

8:31 AM

The Israeli army, today, announced a decision to put hands on 36 dunams of agricultural land in the Ras Al-Ahmar area, in the northern Jordan Valley.

Local sources said, according to the PNN, that the Israeli commander handed residents of the area notices in Arabic and Hebrew, with a map of the area showing the lands that will be seized.

The final piece of land that will be taken has the width of 36 dunams, and the Israeli army claimed, in the notice, that it is for “security needs.”