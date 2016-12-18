52.000 NIS In Fines Imposed On Imprisoned Palestinian Children In Ofer Prison In January

The Palestinian Detainees’ Committee has reported, Monday, that Israel has collected at least 52.000 Shekels in fines and bails, from families of Palestinian children, imprisoned in Ofer prison alone, in January.

The committee stated that eight of the imprisoned children were shot and injured prior to their abduction.

It added that one of the children, identified as Ahmad Hanatsha, 16, is currently held under an arbitrary Administrative Detention order, without charges or trial.

The committee also said that 64 children were sent to Ofer in January, and that 28 of them were abducted after the soldiers stormed and searched their families’ homes during early dawn hours.

Six other children were abducted after the soldiers stopped them at military roadblocks, and two others were held prisoner after being summoned for interrogation.

28 of the detained children have been sentenced by different military courts to imprisonment periods that vary between one and twelve months, while the rest are still held under interrogation.