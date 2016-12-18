700 Olive Seedlings Uprooted by Israeli Settlers near Nablus

February 6, 2017 10:10 PM IMEMC News & Agencies Israeli attacks, Israeli Settlement, Nablus, News Report 0
06 Feb
10:10 PM

Israeli settlers have reportedly uprooted more than 700 olive seedlings, in the Nablus area village of Burqa, according to a local official.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors Israeli violations in the north of the occupied West Bank, told WAFA that settlers who returned to the former settlement of Homesh, which was evacuated in 2005, and resettled it were responsible for uprooting the seedlings planted in that area by local farmers.

Such incidents are ongoing in the occupied West Bank, and, most often, overlooked or even assisted by local authorities.

(Image: Wikipedia)

Search IMEMC: “olive”

Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

« »

IMEMC News & Agencies

Related Articles

Palestine Today 02 06 2017

Samidoun January 2017 Report: 590 Palestinians Seized by Israeli Occupation

700 Olive Seedlings Uprooted by Israeli Settlers near Nablus

Gaza Airstrikes Continue, 2 Palestinians Injured