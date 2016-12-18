Palestine Today 02 06 2017

700 Olive Seedlings Uprooted by Israeli Settlers near Nablus

10:10 PM

Israeli settlers have reportedly uprooted more than 700 olive seedlings, in the Nablus area village of Burqa, according to a local official.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors Israeli violations in the north of the occupied West Bank, told WAFA that settlers who returned to the former settlement of Homesh, which was evacuated in 2005, and resettled it were responsible for uprooting the seedlings planted in that area by local farmers.

Such incidents are ongoing in the occupied West Bank, and, most often, overlooked or even assisted by local authorities.

(Image: Wikipedia)

