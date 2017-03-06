Army Abduct Two Palestinians In Hebron

9:33 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Tuesday at dawn, the southern West Bank city of Hebron, Kharsa and Ethna towns, south of the city, stormed and ransacked homes and stores, and abducted two Palestinians.

The Hebron office of the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) has reported that the soldiers abducted Islam Khatib, 24, from Qeizoun area in Hebron city, and Mahmoud Suleiman Amro, 24, from Kharsa town, south of Hebron.

The soldiers also invaded the home of a political prisoner, identified as Ziad Awwad, in Ethna town, west of Hebron, and searched it.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded and searched the home of Marwan al-Qawasmi, who was killed by army fire on Tuesday, September 23, 2014, in addition to stores, owned by Bassel Abu al-Halawa, in Habayel Reyah area.

In addition, the soldiers installed roadblocks on the entrances of several villages, towns and refugee camps, in addition to Hebron city, before stopping and searching dozens of cars, and interrogated many Palestinians while inspecting their ID cards.

Also at dawn, the soldiers invaded the town of al-Khader, south of the West Bank city of Bethlehem, searched homes and abducted three Palestinians. The soldiers also invaded Nahhalin village, west of Bethlehem, and summoned one Palestinian for interrogation.