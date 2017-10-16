Army Abducts Eleven Palestinians In Jerusalem

10:16 AM

Israeli soldiers abducted, overnight until dawn hours, Tuesday, eleven Palestinians, including a woman, in many parts of occupied East Jerusalem, and took them to several detention and interrogation centers in the city.

Dozens of soldiers, accompanied by many undercover officers, invaded Qalandia refugee camp, north of Jerusalem, abducted three young man, and shot three others with live fire.

Local Red Crescent medics rushed the three wounded Palestinians to Palestine Medical Complex, in Ramallah.

The soldiers also fired gas bombs, concussion grenades and rubber-coatedÂ steel bullets, at the local youngsters who hurled stones at them following the invasion.

Many hours after the invasion, the soldiers broke into the homes of the three abducted Palestinians, and violently searched them.

In addition, the soldiers invaded homes in the at-Tour neighborhood, overlooking the Old City, and abducted a woman, identified as Manal Abu Sneina, in addition to Rashid Resheq.

The Palestinian Prisonerâ€™s Society (PPS) has reported that many soldiers invaded al-â€˜Isawiya town, in the Â center of Jerusalem, and abducted Mahmoud Mousa Odeh, in addition to Husam Manasra, from Qalandia, Majed Khashan, from Shuâ€™fat refugee camp, and Hussein Kahalaf, from Hizma town, northeastÂ of Jerusalem, after breaking into their homes and searching them.