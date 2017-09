Army Abducts Five Palestinians Near Qalqilia

9:26 AM

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Thursday evening, five young Palestinian men, when many army jeeps invaded Jayyous town, east of the northern West Bank city of Qalqilia, before the soldiers broke into and searched many homes.

The soldiers conducted searches of homes and neighborhoods in the town, before abducting Ezz Bader Shamasna, Fahed Saqer Shamasna, Amjad Salim, Amir Nofal an Ali Khreishe.

The soldiers handcuffed and blindfolded the five Palestinians, and took them to an unknown destination.