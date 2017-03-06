Army Abducts Four Palestinians Near Hebron

10:27 AM

Several Israeli military jeeps invaded, on Thursday at dawn, the towns of Doura and Bani Neim, in the southern West Bank governorate of Hebron, searched homes and abducted four Palestinians.

Media sources in Hebron said the soldiers invaded Bani Neim town, east of the city, broke into and violently searched homes, before abducting Rami Khalil Harahsha, Mohammad Ghaleb Edâ€™eis, and Taleb â€˜Adra.

The soldiers also invaded Beit ar-Roush al-Fouqa village, in Doura, searched many homes, and abducted a young man, identified as Matar Salem Abu Sharar.

Many military vehicles were also deployed at junctions and main roads, south of Hebron, before stopping and searching dozens of cars.

In addition, the soldiers demolished a car repair facility near the al-â€˜Amâ€™ari refugee camp, in al-Biereh city, in central West Bank.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded the village of Marka, south of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, and abducted three siblings from their home.

Also at dawn, the soldiers invaded Yaâ€™bad town, west of Jenin, and abducted a young man.