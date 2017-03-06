Army Abducts Three Palestinians In Hebron

11:09 PM

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Wednesday evening, three Palestinians, and causing many to suffer the effects of teargas inhalation, in the center of Hebron city, in the southern part of the occupied West Bank.

Media sources in Hebron said the soldiers invaded al-Manara junction area, and fired many gas bombs causing dozens to suffer the effects of teargas inhalation, including Mashoor Wihwah, a cameraman working for WAFA Palestinian News Agency.

WAFA said some of the wounded Palestinians were moved to local medical centers for further treatment, and that the soldiers also abducted Omar Najeeb al-â€˜Oweiwy, Abdul-Salaam Hijazi and Baraâ€™ Saâ€™adi Abu Jheishe.