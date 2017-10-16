Army Abducts Three Palestinians, Serve Demolition Orders Targeting Five Homes, In Jerusalem

10:21 AM

Israeli soldiers carried out, overnight until early morning hours Sunday, frequent invasions into the al-â€˜Isawiya Hizma towns, in occupied East Jerusalem, and abducted three young Palestinian men, in addition to attacking a father and his daughter. The soldiers also invaded al-â€˜Ezariyya town, and delivered demolition orders against five homes.

Media sources in Jerusalem said the soldiers imposed a strict siege on al-â€˜Isawiya town, and installed a roadblock on its main road, preventing the Palestinians from entering or leaving it without a thorough search of them and their vehicles.

They added that the soldiers have been carrying out frequent invasions and provocative acts in many neighborhoods in al-â€˜Isawiya, including on Sunday evening and at dawn Monday, an issue that led to clashes between the army and local youngsters, who hurled stones at the military jeeps.

Raed Abu Ryala, a member of the Follow-Up Committee in al-â€˜Isawiya, said the soldiers attacked a celebration, welcoming two political prisoners, identified as Nimir Nasser Mahmoud and Ata Mohammad Dirbas, who were released from Israeli prisons.

The soldiers removed Palestinian flags and posters of the two released detainees, in addition to invading a wedding hall at the main entrance of the town, before attacking a man, identified as Yousef Moheisin, and his daughter, causing various cuts and bruises that landed them at a medical center for treatment.

Furthermore, the soldiers handed demolition orders targeting five homes in Jabal al-Baba area, in the al-â€˜Ezariyya town, southeast of Jerusalem.

The WAFA Palestinian News Agency said Israel is trying to displace the Palestinians from that area, to prepare for a large colonialist project, which would isolate occupied Jerusalem city from all its surrounding Palestinian communities and towns.

In addition, the soldiers invaded homes in Hizma town, northeast of Jerusalem, and abducted a young man, identified as Ishaq Ahmad Jabr.

In related news, the soldiers abducted, on Sunday evening, a young man, identified as Mahmoud Abu Jomâ€™a, from the at-Tour neighborhood, overlooking Jerusalemâ€™s Old City, reportedly for involvement in hurling Molotov cocktails at military jeeps.

It is worth mentioning that the Israeli army said its soldiers have arrested twelve Palestinians, overnight, in different parts of the West bank, and allegedly located an M16 rifle, near Ramallah, and two pistols near Bethlehem.

The army added that three of the Palestinians are teenagers from Kobar village, near Ramallah, who reportedly hurled stones at military jeeps and colonistsâ€™ cars.

|Israeli Soldiers Abduct Six Palestinians In Jenin, Invade Farmlands In Gaza|

|Many Palestinians Suffer The Effects Of Teargas Inhalation Near Jenin|