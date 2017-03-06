Army Abducts Two Palestinians Near Jenin

12:37 PM

Israeli soldiers abducted, earlier Tuesday, two young Palestinian men from their homes, in Zabbouba village, west of Jenin, in the northern part of the occupied West Bank.

Several army vehicles invaded the village, before the soldiers stormed homes, violently searched then, and abducted two Palestinians, identified as Mohammad Fuad Jaradat, 21, and Mahmoud Majed Abu al-Hasan, 20.

On Tuesday at dawn, the soldiers carried out massive invasions and violent searches of homes in different parts of the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, and abducted twenty-four Palestinians, including a woman, former political prisoners, in addition to a father and his four sons.