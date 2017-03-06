Army Attacks The Weekly Procession In Kufur Qaddoum

12:23 AM

Israeli soldiers attacked, Friday, the weekly nonviolent procession in Kufur Qaddoum town, east of the northern West Bank city of Qalqilia, and fired many live rounds, rubber-coated steel bullets and gas bombs on the protesters.

Morad Eshteiwy, the media coordinator of the Popular Committee in Kufur Qaddoum, said the Palestinians and international activists marched from the center of the village, before the soldiers started firing live rounds, rubber-coated steel bullets and gas bombs on them.

He added that the soldiers also tried to ambush several young men to abduct them, but locals uncovered the stakeout and foiled the army’s attempts.

The procession started following Friday prayers at the local Omar Bin al-Khattab mosque, when dozens of Palestinians, accompanied by several international peace activists, marched chanting against the ongoing Israeli occupation, and escalating violations.