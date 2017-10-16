Army Attacks The Weekly Protest In Nilâ€™in

11:09 AM

Israeli soldiers attacked, Friday, many Palestinian, Israeli and international peace activists, holding the weekly nonviolent procession against the Annexation Wall and Colonies, in Niâ€™lin village, west of Ramallah, in central West Bank.

The procession started in the afternoon hours, when many locals, and the peace activists, marched towards the Annexation Wall and the isolated Palestinian lands, especially olive orchards, before the soldiers attacked them.

Mohammad Amira, a member of the Popular Committee against the Wall and Colonies, said the soldiers resorted to excessive force against the nonviolent protesters, and fired many gas bombs and concussion grenades.

He added that the soldiers chased many protesters in olive orchards, after firing gas bombs and concussion grenades at them. There have been no reports of injuries or abductions.

Todayâ€™s procession also came in condemnation of the Balfour Declaration, which was issued by Britain 100 years ago, and demanded the UK to stop the celebration of this declaration.

Furthermore, the soldiers attacked the weekly procession in Kufur Qaddoum village, east of the northern West Bank city of Qalqilia, and fired rubber-coated steel bullets and gas bombs.

Also on Friday, several extremist Israeli colonists attacked a Palestinian farmer on his land, in the Sakout area, in the West Bankâ€™s Northern Plains.

Majdi Odah, the head of the Department of Agriculture in Tubas, said the soldiers assaulted Zamel Daaghma, while working on his land, near the border with Jordan.