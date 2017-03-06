Army Confiscates A Garbage Truck Near Nablus

5:36 AM

Israeli soldiers illegally confiscated, on Tuesday, a garbage truck owned by Qabalan town council, south of the northern West Bank city of Nablus.

Ghassan Daghlas, a Palestinian Authority official charge of Israeli settlements’ file in the northern part of the West Bank, said the soldiers chased the garbage truck near Yanoun area, close to Aqraba town, and forced the driver out before taking the truck to Huwwara military base, south of Nablus.

The driver was heading to an area dedicated to garbage disposal when the soldiers stopped him, and the army did not even give him a reason for the takeover of the truck.