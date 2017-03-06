Updated: “Army Injures Three Palestinians, Abducts Three In Jenin”

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Saturday at dawn, Jenin refugee camp, in the northern West Bank governorate of Jenin, injured three Palestinians with live fire, abducted three others and summoned two siblings for interrogation. The soldiers also summoned several Palestinians from Bethlehem for interrogation.

Media sources in Jenin said dozens of soldiers invaded Jenin refugee camp, and clashed with many youngsters, who hurled stones and empty bottles on the military jeeps.

The soldiers shot three young men, identified as Mustafa Akram Qomboâ€™, Abu Ali al-Kastouni, and Wiâ€™am Eyad Hannoun, with live fire, before local medics moved them to Khalil Suleiman governmental hospital in Jenin.

Furthermore, the soldiers abducted Mohammad Ahmad Abu al-Haija, Mohammad Ararawi, and Kamal Mohammad Awad.

The army also detonated doors of several homes, before invading and violently searching them.

Owners o two of the invaded homes have been identified as Akram Abu al-Haija and Mohammad Abu al-Haija, while the soldiers also summoned Amin and Bahaâ€™, the two sons of Akram, for interrogation in Salem base, west of Jenin.

In addition, the soldiers invaded Beit Fajjar town and Marah Rabah village, south of Bethlehem, and summoned several young men for interrogation in Etzion military base and security center, north of Bethlehem.

The Palestinian Prisonersâ€™ Society (PPS) said the summoned Palestinians are former political prisoners, identified as Ibrahim Deeriyya, Ahmad Taqatqa and Ahmad Saâ€™ada, from Beit Fajjar.

It added that the soldiers also invaded and ransacked the home of Ahmad Ayed Deeriyya, who was forced out of the West Bank, and into the Gaza Strip, several years ago.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded Marah Rabah village, and broke into the home of Mahmoud Mohammad Sheikh, before summoning him for interrogation in Etzion.