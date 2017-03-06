Army Injures Five Palestinians In Northern Gaza

4:47 AM

Israeli soldiers shot and injured, on Friday evening, four Palestinians east of Jabalia town, in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, and one near al-Boreij refugee camp, in Central Gaza.

Medical sources said the soldiers fired many gas bombs and rubber-coated steel bullets at a group of Palestinians, east of Jabalia, wounding four.

Medics provided the four wounded Palestinians with the needed urgent care, and moved them to Kamal Adwan hospital.

In addition, the soldiers shot Palestinian teen, 17 years of age, during clashes that took place east of Jabalia refugee camp, in central Gaza.

The soldiers, stationed across the border fence, fired many live rounds and gas bombs, moderately wounding the teen with a bullet in his leg, before local medics rushed him to Al-Aqsa hospital in Deir al-Balah.