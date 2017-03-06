Israeli Soldiers Injure One Palestinian, Abduct Another, Near Nablus

10:14 PM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Saturday evening, the village of Iraq-Burin, south of the northern West Bank city of Nablus, and clashed with many Palestinians, before injuring one and abducting another.

Medical sources said the soldiers shot Jaber Hakim Qadous, 16, with a rubber-coated steel bullet in his arm, before he was moved to a local hospital for treatment.

The soldiers also abducted Eyad Mahmoud Qeino, and took him to Huwwara military base, south of Nablus.

Furthermore, the soldiers installed a military roadblock at the main entrance of the town, before stopping and searching dozens of cars, and investigated the ID cards of scores of Palestinians.