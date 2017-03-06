Army Injures One Palestinian With Live Fire In Gaza

1:43 AM

Israeli soldiers shot and injured, on Sunday evening, a young Palestinian man with live fire, and caused dozens of residents, including children, to suffer the severe effects of teargas inhalation, during clashes that erupted near the border fence, in the various parts of the Gaza Strip.

The soldiers, stationed on towers at the Nahal Oz military base, east of Gaza City, fired many live rounds at Palestinians in their lands, near the border fence, wounding one in his leg, before medics rushed him to the Shifa hospital, suffering a moderate injury.

The medics also provided many Palestinians with the needed treatment for the severe effects of teargas inhalation.

Clashes also took place near the border fence, east of Jabalia town, in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, and many residents suffered the effects of teargas inhalation.

The soldiers also fired live rounds and gas bombs at many Palestinians near the fence, in the al-Boreij refugee camp, in central Gaza, in addition to Khan Younis and Rafah, in the southern part of the coastal region.

Many Palestinians received treatment for the severe effects of teargas inhalation.