Clashes Erupt in Hebron City

11:23 PM

Clashes between Palestinian youth and Israeli forces erupted on Wednesday afternoon, in central Hebron city, southern occupied West Bank.

Locals told Maâ€™an News Agency that Palestinians youth threw rocks at Israeli soldiers in the Bab al-Zawiya area of the city, and that the soldiers responded by shooting stun grenades and tear gas at the Palestinians.

According to WAFA, Paestinian security sources said that dozens of Palestinians Wednesday suffocated from tear gas fired at them during the raid.

An Israeli army spokesperson said she would look into reports.

Clashes often erupt between local Palestinian youth and Israeli soldiers during Israeli incursions in Palestinians villages, towns, and refugee camps. Palestinians typically throw stones, which are almost always met with Israeli forces shooting live fire, rubber-coated steel bullets, and tear gas, often resulting in serious, sometimes fatal, injuries.