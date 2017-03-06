Clashes In Saâ€™ir After Israeli Soldiers Invade

11:36 PM

Several Israeli army jeeps invaded, on Monday at night, the town of Saâ€™ir, north of the southern West Bank city of Hebron, and clashed with many local youngsters, who hurled stones and empty bottles at the military vehicles.

Media sources in Saâ€™ir said the soldiers fired many rubber-coated steel bullets, gas bombs and concussion grenades.

There have been no reports of injuries, abductions or home invasions, and the military withdrew from the town later.

On Monday evening, the soldiers shot and seriously injured a young Palestinian man, 26 years of age, with a live round to the head, during clashes that took place after the army invaded Hizma town, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem.

In addition, the soldiers abducted Mohammad Nidal Mansour, 21, from al-Farâ€™a refugee camp, south of Tubas, in the northeastern West Bank, after stopping him at a sudden military roadblock, near al-Bathan Valley, northeast of Nablus, in northern West Bank.