Erdan Announces Plan for Dozens of Jerusalem Checkpoints

November 5, 2017 10:30 PM IMEMC News & Agencies Internal Unrest, Israeli Politics, Jerusalem, News Report 0
05 Nov
10:30 PM

Israeli Minister of Internal Security, Gilad Erdan, has prepared aÂ plan which aims to intensify the security in the Bab al-Amud area and in the Old City district, through deploying dozens of checkpoints similar to those used by the military.

According to the PNN, the deployment of the Israeli forces and the border guards at those points, in addition to the deployment of 40 smart security cameras which the plan includes is, reportedly, to enable the Israeli police to monitor what is happening in the region.

The process of setting up these points will take place within a month,Â  said Israeli Channel 10, noting that it will highly affect the image of the old town.

The Israeli occupation, during the past periods, has deployed dozens of surveillance cameras in the area, especially in the vicinity of Bab al-Amoud, as well as a near permanent checkpoint in the area where Israeli forces inspect citizen ID cards.

Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

« »

IMEMC News & Agencies

Related Articles

BTS Video Testimony: “There is No Such Thing as Innocent Civilians”

Thousands March in London against Balfour Declaration

Settlers Break into Al Aqsa Courtyards

Erdan Announces Plan for Dozens of Jerusalem Checkpoints