Gaza: Palestinian Writer Detained, Activists Summoned

6:59 AM

Gaza security forces have detained Palestinian writer Abdullah Abu Sharikh, and summoned a number of activists from the Jabaliya refugee camp, in the northern besieged Gaza Strip.

Local sources said that Hamas security forces detained Abu Sharikh after summoning him for interrogation, on Saturday.

They added, according to Ma’an News Agency, that activists Amr Balusha, Muhammad al-Taluli and Shukri Abu Aoun were also summoned over their involvement in protests denouncing the electricity crisis in the blockaded Palestinian territory.

“We have received summonses to meet with intelligence forces,” Balusha wrote on Facebook. “We demand that all factions leaders appointed to solve the crisis help resolve the situation as soon as possible.”

Gaza security forces have detained a number of activists in the wake of demonstrations over the dire electricity shortages, earlier this month.

Since Hamas won legislative elections in 2006, and became the ruling party in the Gaza Strip, the movement has reported;y stifled many dissident voices in the blockaded Palestinian territory.

