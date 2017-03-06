Coming Up on Facebook Live: A Conversation with Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters

Germany Watching with Great Concern over Israeli Settlement Plans

7:57 AM

The German government said, on Monday, that it was concerned about Israeli settlement plans in occupied East Jerusalem, WAFA news agency reported, according to the PNN.

The German Foreign Ministry said, in a statement, that it was “watching with great concern” Israeli decisions to build settlements inside Palestinian neighborhoods, in East Jerusalem and around it.

The statement further added, “The question is: How could the Israeli government, in light of this situation, allow the US administration and other international actors to work toward a solution to the decades-long conflict?”

(Edited for the IMEMC by chris @ imemc.org)

