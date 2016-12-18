This Week in Palestine Week 05 2017

Hundreds of Belgian Artists and Academics Urge Government to End Participation in EU Project Cooperating with Israeli National Police

In Belgium, 482 professors and researchers, and more than 190 artists, have written an open letter calling on their authorities to withdraw from participating in a European Union funded research project called LAW TRAIN, in which Belgium and Spain cooperate with the Israeli National Police.

The project, aimed at developing joint interrogation methods, is coordinated by an Israeli university with particularly deep ties to Israelâ€™s army and notorious security services. The signatories of this open letter highlight that Israeli methods are tested on Palestinians. Israelâ€™s illegal detention of Palestinian political prisoners, and the systematic abuse and torture perpetrated by Israeli security forces during interrogations, is well documented. And, in 2016 alone, Israelis interrogated at least 7,000 Palestinians, including over 400 children.

This open letter is part of broader efforts by the Belgian Coalition To Stop Law Train, and broader European-wide efforts against the participation of the Israeli military, homeland security and police sector in research and development funded by the European Union. Other forms of mobilizing have included direct actions, conferences, and lobbying.

Further details and direct links available atÂ the official website of the Palestinian BDS National Committee.

