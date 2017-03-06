Including A Father And His Son, Israeli Soldiers Abduct Four Palestinians In Hebron And Tubas

12:40 PM

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Wednesday at dawn, four Palestinians in the West Bank governorates of Hebron and Tubas, after invading their homes and searching them. The soldiers also confiscated solar panels, in the West Bankâ€™s northern plains.

The Hebron office of the Palestinian Prisonersâ€™ Society (PPS), in the southern part of the West Bank, said the soldiers invaded Beit Zaâ€™ta area, east of Beit Ummar town, north of Hebron city, searched many homes and abducted Jihad Ahmad Abu Mariya, 29, and Emad Ribhi Abu Maria, 19.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded â€˜Aqaba village, north of Tubas, searched homes and abducted Mustafa Abu â€˜Arra, and his son â€˜Amro.

On Wednesday morning, the soldiers invaded Khirbet al-Himma village, in the West Bankâ€™s Northern Plains, and confiscated solar panels providing the residents with electricity, and initiated searches for more panels, to remove them.

It is worth mentioning that the soldiers invaded the village, several days ago, and took pictures of the solar panels, and the surrounding areas.

Also on Wednesday, the soldiers invaded Palestinian communities in the northern West Bank governorate of Nablus, stormed and violently searched several homes, and stores, and abducted seven Palestinians.