Israel to Close Al Jazeera

10:50 PM

Israeli Communication Minister Ayoob Kara said, on Sunday, that Israel is preparing to close Al Jazeera’s office in Jerusalem.

Kara said he had requested that the government press office revoke press credentials of Al Jazeera’s journalists.

He said, according to Days of Palestine, that he would join the Gulf countries, adding: “These countries say the channel [Al Jazeera] is a tool of Daesh, Hezbollah and Iran; we are supporting this.”

The move follows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s call for the office to be shut down, accusing it of inflaming tensions around Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Palestinian factions condemned the Israeli move to curb free speech, mainly by targeting Al Jazeera, which is considered by many to be the main mouthpiece of the Palestinian cause.

