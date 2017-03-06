Israeli Colonist Stabs A Palestinian Near Bethlehem

7:02 AM

An Israeli colonist stabbed, Sunday, a Palestinian man, near Beitar Illit Israeli colony, illegally built on private Palestinian lands, west of Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank.

Media sources said the Israeli assailant stabbed the Palestinian, causing moderate wounds, and fled into Beitar Illit colony.

The identity of the attacker and the wounded Palestinian remained unknown until the time of this report, the Maan News Agency has said.

Also Sunday, a group of fanatic Israeli colonists invaded Palestinian olive orchards belonging to Palestinian farmers from Burin and Huwwara, south of the northern West Bank city of Nablus, and uprooted dozens of olive saplings.