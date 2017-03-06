Israeli Colonists Injure A Child In Hebron

3:34 PM

On Thursday at night, several Israeli colonists hurled stones at Palestinian cars, east of Hebron city, in the southern part of the occupied West Bank, wounding a child in her face and head.

Medical sources in Hebron said the child, Yaffa Jaber, only seven years of age, suffered various cuts in her face and head, after the colonists hurled stones at her familyâ€™s car.

They added that local medics provided the child with the needed treatment, and instantly moved her to Alia governmental hospital for further checkups.

On Friday, Israeli soldiers attacked a nonviolent procession in Qalqas village, east of Hebron, and detained many journalists.